Snap Sports: Delhi Daredevils beats Pune Supergiants; Rafael Nadal cruises past David Goffin

Pune Supergiants will have to enter the IPL playoffs a little longer as they suffered a narrow 7-run loss to the Delhi Daredevils. Karun Nair was the star for Delhi scoring 64 runs off 45 balls.

The West Indies crept their way to 218/5, with Roston Chase retired hurt at 60, in reply to Pakistan’s first innings score of 376 on the third day of the third Test in Dominica on Friday.

Rio Olympics Bronze Medallist Sakshi Malik, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran and Ritu Phogat clinched a silver medal each at the Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi on Friday.

Fourth seed Rafal Nadal of Spain cruised past ninth seed Belgium’s David Goffin 7-6, 6-2 in the men’s singles quarter-final of the Madrid Open on Friday. Nadal will face defending champion Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the semi-final.

Kristina Mladenovic of France entered the Madrid Open women’s singles final after beating Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 7-6 in their semi-final on Friday.

First Published | 13 May 2017 11:42 AM