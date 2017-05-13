LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Snap Sports: Delhi Daredevils beats Pune Supergiants; Rafael Nadal cruises past David Goffin

Snap Sports: Delhi Daredevils beats Pune Supergiants; Rafael Nadal cruises past David Goffin

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 11:42 AM

Pune Supergiants will have to enter the IPL playoffs a little longer as they suffered a narrow 7-run loss to the Delhi Daredevils. Karun Nair was the star for Delhi scoring 64 runs off 45 balls.

The West Indies crept their way to 218/5, with Roston Chase retired hurt at 60, in reply to Pakistan’s first innings score of 376 on the third day of the third Test in Dominica on Friday.

Rio Olympics Bronze Medallist Sakshi Malik, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran and Ritu Phogat clinched a silver medal each at the Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi on Friday.

Fourth seed Rafal Nadal of Spain cruised past ninth seed Belgium’s David Goffin 7-6, 6-2 in the men’s singles quarter-final of the Madrid Open on Friday. Nadal will face defending champion Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the semi-final.

Kristina Mladenovic of France entered the Madrid Open women’s singles final after beating Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 7-6 in their semi-final on Friday.

First Published | 13 May 2017 11:42 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

United airlines makes headlines again! Scorpion on plane delays flight for almost 4 hours

Entertainment

Eva Longoria feels uncomfortable wearing black clothes

National

‘No school bag’ on Saturdays in UP government schools

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat settle for silver

More Videos

Business: Aadhaar exemption for residents of Assam, J&K and Meghalaya; RBI says GST will have wide economic ramifications

IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab wins thriller against Mumbai Indians; Delhi Daredevils look to continue winning ways against Pune

In Your World — US FBI director sacking row; anti-terror raids in Bangladesh & more

Kolkata Wrap — Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid defiant; city gears up for season last IPL match & more

Metro Wrap — Vector-borne diseases spreading in Delhi; Maha govt gives nod to coastal road project & more

Crime Wrap — Delhi Jal Board water tanker scam; trouble for actor Vikram Chatterjee & more

World Crime: 1,400 alleged gang members arrested in US; Mexican woman shot dead by local drug cartel

Snap Sports: KXIP keeps hope alive by beating MI; Murray makes an early exit

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.