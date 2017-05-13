LIVE TV
  3. In Your World: Cyber-extortion attack ‘Ransomware’ hits dozens of countries; Nepal joins China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative

In Your World: Cyber-extortion attack ‘Ransomware’ hits dozens of countries; Nepal joins China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 12:29 PM

Dozens of countries were hit with a huge cyber-extortion attack known as ‘Ransomware’ on Friday that locked up computers and held users’ files for ransom at a multitude of hospitals, companies and government agencies. It was believed to be the biggest attack of its kind ever recorded. The malicious software appeared to exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows that was supposedly identified by the National Security Agency for its own intelligence-gathering purposes and was later leaked to the internet.

Britain’s national health service fell victim, its hospitals forced to close wards and emergency rooms and turn away patients in the Ransomware cyber attack. Russia appeared to be the hardest hit, according to security experts, with the country’s Interior Ministry confirming it was struck. Several cybersecurity firms said they had identified the malicious software in upward of 60 countries, including the United States, though its effects in the US did not appear to be widespread.

Nepal on Friday became another South Asian country to join China’s ambitious ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative, becoming the latest entrant in the bloc. The framework agreement, making it an official entry for Nepal, was signed in Kathmandu. This leaves India as the only south Asian country to stay away from the forum. Chinese experts have maintained that this might result in India’s isolation in the region.

US President Donald Trump declared on Friday that fired FBI Director James Comey had better hope there are no “tapes” of their private conversations. Trump’s tweetstorm came the morning after he asserted Comey had told him three times he wasn’t under FBI investigation. Comey has not confirmed Trump’s account, which concerns the FBI’s probe of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

Islamic State militants on Friday launched a mortar attack on a government-controlled road linking the city of Aleppo to the rest of the country. The Aleppo-Khanaser-Athreya road connects southwards towards the capital Damascus. The attack left five troops dead. However, the IS-linked Aamaq news agency put the death toll at nine. It also said a Russian T-72 tank was destroyed in the attack.

First Published | 13 May 2017 12:29 PM
Read News On:

Cyber-extortion attack

Russian T-72 tank

