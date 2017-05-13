LIVE TV
  3. Bollywood Wrap – SRK speaks on quality of movies these days; AR Rahman to attend 70th Cannes Film Festival & more

Bollywood Wrap – SRK speaks on quality of movies these days; AR Rahman to attend 70th Cannes Film Festival & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 5:27 PM

  • Superstar Shah Rukh Khan admitted on Friday that the quality of films being produced nowadays is certainly going down. After inaugurating a multiplex theatre at a mall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, the King Khan said that in older times movie goers used to watch good films in bad theatres, now with the quality of theatres getting better and better every day, the quality of cinema being produced now is deteriorating. SRK said that such nice technologically advanced theatres inspire us to make better films.

  • Bollywood’s Dabang star Salman Khan reacted to his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif joining the Thugs of Hindostan cast in the funniest of manners. A day after another Bollywood biggie Aamir Khan announced Kat’s coming on board for the Aditya Chopra directed Thugs, Salman took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said “I’m such a big Tubelight that I just got to know that Tiger’s tigress is a Thug.” The Wanted star also posted a picture of Katrina along with the tweet.

  • Music maestro AR Rahman is all set to grace the 70th Cannes Film Festival with the producers, director and cast of the trilingual film ‘Sangamithra’. The Oscar winning music composer is scheduled to walk the red carpet on May 17 — the opening night of the famous film festival. Expressing his excitement over attending the fest, Rahman said “I’m very excited working on this ambitious project ‘Sangamithra’. I am looking forward to joining the team at Cannes.” The film will be released in Hindi, Telegu and Tamil.

  • A day after model, actress Malaika Arora and her actor, producer husband Arbaaz Khan were granted divorce by a Mumbai court, rumours have started doing rounds that Malaika demanded alimony from Arbaaz. A source close to the family said that Malaika did demand Rs 10 crore and is not ready to settle for anything lesser. However, the acress herself rubbished all such reports, while her lawyer Vandana Shah refused to comment on the alimony reports.

First Published | 13 May 2017 5:27 PM
70th Cannes Film Festival

Sangamithra

