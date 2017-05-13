Hollywood Wrap – Ellie Goulding opens Morocco music festival; Goldie Hawn talks about return to films & more
13 May 2017
- English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding opened Morocco’s premier festival Mawazine with a free concert for her fans in the heart of the capital city, Rabat. After the success of her last album Delirium, the singer-songwriter is working on her next studio work, which she says is going to be quite different from what she has done previously. The Mawazine festival runs until May 20 with many artists set to perform.
- Captain America actress Emily VanCamp has announced engagement to her former Revenge co-star Joshua Bowden. The actress announced the news on her official Instagram account, sharing a photo of her diamond ring. She captioned the picture with a heart emoji. The 30-year-old star, who stars as Sharon Carter in Marvels’ Chris Evans-starrer Captain America films and the 29-year-old actor played love interests on Revenge that aired on ABC from 2011 to 2015.
- Will Ferrell is no longer just an actor; yes he is now Doctor Will Ferrell. The actor, who delivered a 30-minute address at University of Southern California’s 134th convocation in Los Angeles, was also awarded an honorary doctorate on the occasion. In his address to the graduates, the 49-year-old walked the line between sweet and funny, speaking up for all the graduates out there, who have no idea what to do with their lives now that college is over.
- Academy Award winning actress Goldie Hawn has said that her return to the big screen after a 15 year hiatus was meant to be. The veteran actress, whose last movie was 2002’s The Banger Sisters co-starring Susan Sarandon has spent much of her time focusing on The Hawn Foundation – her charity which aims to improve the mental, educational and physical well-being of children.
