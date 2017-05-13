Tech and You – New study conducted on Apple Watch; Glacial landscapes found under oceans & more
13 May 2017
- The Transcorp robots are advanced voice controlled robots. It is capable of talking, dancing, identifying objects, avoiding obstacles, moving on its wheels and making facial expressions. The UU features D smart scene map generation system, smart deep learning engine, robotic situational awareness system, and smart digital programming. It will be deployed at shopping malls to guide visitors around the place.
- The Apple Watch could be used to detect a heart condition that causes over 100,000 strokes every year. This is the conclusion of a new study conducted jointly by researchers at the University of California and heart health app Cardiogram. The 2 sides teamed together to take a closer look at just how effective the Watch can be at tracking the most clinically common heart abnormality, atrial fibrillation. The result was arrived at after studying 6,158 Cardiogram users.
- Norwegian scientist Klas Halvorsen has designed the MX Phoenix — a spider like hexapod robot with smooth movement that can negotiate uneven terrain. It has 3D printed body and parts and is driven with 6x MX-64T and 12x MX-106T servo. MX-Phoenix can go up and down the stairs, move over rocks, and perform other moves thanks to its convenient controller. The robot is currently being tested post which it will be supplied for commercial operations.
- A team of researchers have collected the footprints of long-gone glaciers and icebergs in a stunning new collection of images of Earth’s seafloor. Called The Atlas of Submarine Glacial Landforms, the stunning collection is a comprehensive, high-resolution atlas of underwater landscapes that have been shaped by glaciers, largely in polar and sub-polar regions, and provides a comparative look at how glaciers, ice and related climate shifts transform Earth.
- Isuzu Motors India has launched the MX-SUV in India. The MX-SUV replaces the MU 7-SUV in India and is built on the same platform as the new generation D-Max. The SUV’s exterior gets a host of features such as projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond cut alloys, chrome finish on the door handles and wing mirrors and roof-rails as well. It also has convenience features like 7-inch infotainment system, keyless entry, reverse camera, climate control and AC vents etc.
