Socially Online – FB’s ‘Thankful’ purple flower reaction; Google inaugurates ‘project Treble’ & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
13 May 2017
5:21 PM
- Just in time for the Mother’s Day on May 14, social networking site Facebook has brought back it’s “thankful” flower reaction for the occasion. On mobile devices though, the post will be surrounded by a number of flowers instead of just one near the reaction key.
- The long existing Android Update problem may have a solution in sight as Google has inaugurated ‘Project Treble’, under which all operating systems are being restructured in a bid to make Android Update a much faster and easier for manufacturers.
- Google has made a minor but useful update to its map app devised to help users take right turn even at a place they are not familiar with. The Android based app will display street view images to tell a user correctly about turns they need to take.
- In war for users during the last two years, prime video app Amazon and Apple TV have reportedly declared truce. The two firms have signed an agreement paving way for Prime TV to play on Apple TV devices.
- IGN has launched a new app carrying plenty of improvements and feature meant for its IOS power users. Now, the IGN users can now swipe between feeds, float a video and continue surfing on IGN among others.
