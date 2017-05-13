LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Socially Online – FB’s ‘Thankful’ purple flower reaction; Google inaugurates ‘project Treble’ & more

Socially Online – FB’s ‘Thankful’ purple flower reaction; Google inaugurates ‘project Treble’ & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 5:21 PM

  • Just in time for the Mother’s Day on May 14, social networking site Facebook has brought back it’s “thankful” flower reaction for the occasion. On mobile devices though, the post will be surrounded by a number of flowers instead of just one near the reaction key.

  • The long existing Android Update problem may have a solution in sight as Google has inaugurated ‘Project Treble’, under which all operating systems are being restructured in a bid to make Android Update a much faster and easier for manufacturers.

  • Google has made a minor but useful update to its map app devised to help users take right turn even at a place they are not familiar with. The Android based app will display street view images to tell a user correctly about turns they need to take.

  • In war for users during the last two years, prime video app Amazon and Apple TV have reportedly declared truce. The two firms have signed an agreement paving way for Prime TV to play on Apple TV devices.

  • IGN has launched a new app carrying plenty of improvements and feature meant for its IOS power users. Now, the IGN users can now swipe between feeds, float a video and continue surfing on IGN among others.

First Published | 13 May 2017 5:21 PM
Read News On:

Android Update

IGN

IOS power users

map app

Mother’s day

prime video app Amazon

Project Treble

purple flower

thankful

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

China and Pakistan ink major agreements ahead of OBOR

Entertainment

Actor Vivek Oberoi gifts 25 flats in Thane to families of Sukma martyrs

National

Andhra police book nine persons for Rs 569 crore scam

Sports

2024 Olympics: IOC Evaluation Commission finishes visit in Los Angeles

More Videos

World Crime – US settles Russian money laundering case; Costa Concordia captain’s sentence upheld & more

In Your World: Cyber-extortion attack ‘Ransomware’ hits dozens of countries; Nepal joins China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative

Snap Sports: Delhi Daredevils beats Pune Supergiants; Rafael Nadal cruises past David Goffin

Business: Aadhaar exemption for residents of Assam, J&K and Meghalaya; RBI says GST will have wide economic ramifications

IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab wins thriller against Mumbai Indians; Delhi Daredevils look to continue winning ways against Pune

In Your World — US FBI director sacking row; anti-terror raids in Bangladesh & more

Kolkata Wrap — Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid defiant; city gears up for season last IPL match & more

Metro Wrap — Vector-borne diseases spreading in Delhi; Maha govt gives nod to coastal road project & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.