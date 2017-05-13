LIVE TV
  World Crime – US settles Russian money laundering case; Costa Concordia captain's sentence upheld & more

World Crime – US settles Russian money laundering case; Costa Concordia captain’s sentence upheld & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 5:21 PM

  • A Russian-owned group of companies has agreed to pay nearly 6 mn dollars to settle US civil allegations that the firms laundered proceeds of a 230 mn dollar tax fraud.

  • The top court in Italy has upheld the jail sentence for the captain of the Costa Concordia, which capsized in 2012 killing 32 people. The captain has been held guilty for causing a maritime accident and abandoning ship.

  • Senior IS recruiter Neil Prakash, who is Australia’s most wanted jihadist, is likely to be extradited from Turkey soon. Prakash was arrested and jailed in Turkey last year.

  • 27 years later, the victim of a Californian car crash has finally been identified. The then 26-year-old Andrea Kuiper was fatally struck by two cars while crossing a California highway in 1990.

  • Four people, including a police officer, have died in a shooting at a nursing home in Ohio. The suspected gunman has also been found dead.

First Published | 13 May 2017 5:21 PM
