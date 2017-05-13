LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Trend India – Tejas successfully test fires Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile

Trend India – Tejas successfully test fires Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 5:38 PM

Light combat aircraft Tejas on Thursday “successfully” test fired an air-to-air missile, paving the way for powering the indigenously built aircraft with missiles having beyond visual range capabilities.

‘Tejas’ on Friday demonstrated its air-to-air Beyond Visual Range or BVR missile firing capability by successfully test-firing the Derby missile.

The air-to-air missile was fired in the radar-guided mode in the test conducted on a Manoeuvrable Aerial Target at the Interim Test Range Chandipur in Odisha.

The objective of the test was to assess the Derby integration with Tejas on-board systems including the avionics, fire-control radar, launchers and missile weapon delivery System and to verify its performance.

A safe separation was followed by missile guidance towards the radar-acquired target. It was a flawless launch.

The Derby firing is a major step towards clearing BVR capabilities on LCA aircraft for Final Operational Clearance.

This story is trending on all social media platforms especially on Facebook and Google.

First Published | 13 May 2017 5:38 PM
Read News On:

air-to-air missile

aircraft Tejas

Beyond Visual Range

Derby missile

Final Operational Clearance

Interim Test Range

LCA aircraft

Light combat

Manoeuvrable Aerial Target

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

China and Pakistan ink major agreements ahead of OBOR

Entertainment

Actor Vivek Oberoi gifts 25 flats in Thane to families of Sukma martyrs

National

Andhra police book nine persons for Rs 569 crore scam

Sports

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman flags off Cult 10K run in Bengaluru

More Videos

What’s Trending – NASA astronauts begin spacewalk; Chelsea beat West Brom 1-0; Beiber’s India visit & more

That’s The Trend — Melissa McCarthy set to host SNL this week!

Tech and You – New study conducted on Apple Watch; Glacial landscapes found under oceans & more

The News Trend – Russia allegedly hacked the US Presidential Elections

Bollywood Wrap – SRK speaks on quality of movies these days; AR Rahman to attend 70th Cannes Film Festival & more

Hollywood Wrap – Ellie Goulding opens Morocco music festival; Goldie Hawn talks about return to films & more

Socially Online – FB’s ‘Thankful’ purple flower reaction; Google inaugurates ‘project Treble’ & more

World Crime – US settles Russian money laundering case; Costa Concordia captain’s sentence upheld & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.