Trend India – Tejas successfully test fires Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile

Light combat aircraft Tejas on Thursday “successfully” test fired an air-to-air missile, paving the way for powering the indigenously built aircraft with missiles having beyond visual range capabilities.
‘Tejas’ on Friday demonstrated its air-to-air Beyond Visual Range or BVR missile firing capability by successfully test-firing the Derby missile.
The air-to-air missile was fired in the radar-guided mode in the test conducted on a Manoeuvrable Aerial Target at the Interim Test Range Chandipur in Odisha.
The objective of the test was to assess the Derby integration with Tejas on-board systems including the avionics, fire-control radar, launchers and missile weapon delivery System and to verify its performance.
A safe separation was followed by missile guidance towards the radar-acquired target. It was a flawless launch.
The Derby firing is a major step towards clearing BVR capabilities on LCA aircraft for Final Operational Clearance.
