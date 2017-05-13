LIVE TV
  What's Trending – NASA astronauts begin spacewalk; Chelsea beat West Brom 1-0; Beiber's India visit & more

What’s Trending – NASA astronauts begin spacewalk; Chelsea beat West Brom 1-0; Beiber’s India visit & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 5:40 PM

  • FACEBOOK: NASA Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer have started the International Space Station’s historic 200th spacewalk since its construction in 1998. This will be Whitson’s 9th and Fischer’s maiden spacewalk. This story is trending on Facebook.
  • TWITTER: Belgian forward Michi Batshuayi scored in the 82nd minute as Chelsea beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the Hawthorns Stadium to win the English Premier League 2016-17 title in Italian manager Antonio Conte’s maiden English season. This story is trending on Twitter.
  • INSTAGRAM: Chelsea forward Eden Hazard posted a picture celebrating the club’s English Premier League 2016-17 title win.

          Canadian singer Justin Bieber posted a photo from his recent concert in Mumbai, India.

          Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a behind-the-scenes snap from her recent movie Phillauri.

  • YOUTUBE: The official video of Colombian pop star Shakira’s next single Me Enamore is trending on YouTube.

