The News Trend – Russia allegedly hacked the US Presidential Elections

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 5:37 PM

The alleged Russian hacking into US Presidential elections created a major row and escalated tensions between the two great powers.

If you think that was big, you are not prepared for what’s next.

It was revealed on Friday, May 12, that a malicious software or ransomware was used in a massive hacking attack, affecting tens of thousands of computers worldwide. Called WannaCry, the ransomware infected about 57,000 computer systems in 99 countries, with the UK, US, China, Russia, Spain and Italy being the top targets.

The National Health Service in England and Scotland were the worst hit. Hospitals and doctors were forced to turn away patients and cancel appointments. Staff said that patients would almost certainly suffer as a result.

Even the cyber security experts have called this attack huge.

This story is drawing interest on many social media platforms, especially Google Trends, where it is one of the top topics.

First Published | 13 May 2017 5:37 PM
cyber security experts

National Health Service

WannaCry

