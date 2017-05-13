LIVE TV
That’s The Trend — Melissa McCarthy set to host SNL this week!

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 5:40 PM

Viewers are in for a laugh riot this Saturday with NBC’s late night comedy show roping in funnywoman Melissa McCarthy to host the programme.

13th May’s Saturday Night Live will feature the actress reprising her impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

To promote the show, McCarthy was spotted rolling down a street in NYC on a mobile lectern, dressed like Spicer.

Suited up and sporting a blond wig, the actress was seen barking at cars to get out of her way.

Spicer had earlier said that Melissa’s impression was funny but she could dial back the performance somewhat.

Watch McCarthy swoop through NYC traffic in the video trending on YouTube with over 100 thousand views.

First Published | 13 May 2017 5:40 PM
