LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets; enter playoffs

IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets; enter playoffs

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 9:05 PM

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat team Gujarat Lions (GL) by 8 wickets in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10.

The fantastic knock of 69 runs from 52 balls from skipper David Warner helped Hyderabad to win.

Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets for SRH.

Hyderabad is now with 17 points on the IPL points table and has registered their berth for the play-offs.

Match number 54 which is to be played in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, where the host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the table toppers team Mumbai Indians (MI).

Gautam Gambhir-led KKR are on the number two position on the IPL points table and tonight’s match will be a crucial one for them as KKR will register a berth in the play-offs only if they thrash out Rohit Sharma’s led MI.

On the other side, Mumbai are already on the driving seat with number one position on the IPL 10 points table.

First Published | 13 May 2017 9:05 PM
Read News On:

Points Table

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Petrol pumps postpone Sunday off agitation, talks on Wednesday

Entertainment

I’m disappointed that Justin Bieber lip-synced: Ash King

National

LeT module busted in Chenab Valley, five arrested

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championship: Bajrang Punia wins first ever gold for India

More Videos

What’s Trending – NASA astronauts begin spacewalk; Chelsea beat West Brom 1-0; Beiber’s India visit & more

That’s The Trend — Melissa McCarthy set to host SNL this week!

Tech and You – New study conducted on Apple Watch; Glacial landscapes found under oceans & more

Trend India – Tejas successfully test fires Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile

The News Trend – Russia allegedly hacked the US Presidential Elections

Bollywood Wrap – SRK speaks on quality of movies these days; AR Rahman to attend 70th Cannes Film Festival & more

Hollywood Wrap – Ellie Goulding opens Morocco music festival; Goldie Hawn talks about return to films & more

Socially Online – FB’s ‘Thankful’ purple flower reaction; Google inaugurates ‘project Treble’ & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.