IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets; enter playoffs

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat team Gujarat Lions (GL) by 8 wickets in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10.

The fantastic knock of 69 runs from 52 balls from skipper David Warner helped Hyderabad to win.

Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets for SRH.

Hyderabad is now with 17 points on the IPL points table and has registered their berth for the play-offs.

Match number 54 which is to be played in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, where the host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the table toppers team Mumbai Indians (MI).

Gautam Gambhir-led KKR are on the number two position on the IPL points table and tonight’s match will be a crucial one for them as KKR will register a berth in the play-offs only if they thrash out Rohit Sharma’s led MI.

On the other side, Mumbai are already on the driving seat with number one position on the IPL 10 points table.

First Published | 13 May 2017 9:05 PM