NewsX Offbeat — 3-yr-old Trudeau’s day at office, Melissa McCarthy does a Sean Spicer & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 May 2017 9:19 PM

NewsX Offbeat — a segment where we bring you interesting stories that we generally do not get to cover during week days.

It’s a roundup for anything intriguing; whether its entertainment, sports or trending videos on cyberspace, we will showcase you snippets of what’s making news across the nation and around the world.

You can also connect with us on NewsX and tell your story of how you are making a difference in society. Connect with us as we to take you through some of the stories only on NewsX Offbeat.

  • In a miraculous rescue attempt, a man saved a suicidal woman’s life in China. Footage captured on a station surveillance camera shows the woman, reportedly a college student, running towards the train tracks just seconds before a high-speed train reached the station.
  • Another hilarious video coming your way — A brave child is seen dragging his dad along a glass skywalk in China. The video shows the dad sitting on the skywalk afraid to move any further.
  • Well, this entire week was high on Trump fever, but somehow by the end of the week Sean Spicey stole the limelight. We are not talking about his speech but about Melissa McCarthy’s funny impersonation of the White House press secretary.
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought his youngest one to work. Three-year-old Hadrien accompanied his daddy and internet’s favourite Justin Trudeau to his office and spent a day knowing all about his father’s job.

First Published | 13 May 2017 9:19 PM
Read News On:

Canadian Prime Minister

cyberspace

glass skywalk

Hadrien

Justin Trudeau son

NewsX Offbeat

Sean Spicey

suicidal woman

surveillance camera

