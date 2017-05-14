Watch Top stories from the World of Business

LIVE TV
By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 May 2017 1:07 PM

Piyush Goyal, the union minister of state for power, coal and renewable energy spoke in London on Saturday at the India-UK Roundtable on Energy. The minister said that he had taken a personal pledge to work for energy access for every Indian household by 2019. He also launched state-run NTPC’s rupee-denominated Masala Bond on the London Stock Exchange that has raised around Rs. 2,000 crore.

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle division is working on 2 new technologies that will not just help it in making its vehicles comply with BS IV emission norms but also help it migrate from BS-IV to BS-VI, which is poised to become the norm in April 2020. The Exhaust Gas Circulation and Selective Catalytic Reduction technologies are being developed and will be installed in all its future vehicles.

Idea Cellular Limited, India’s 3rd biggest telecom operator posted its second straight quarterly loss after Reliance’s free Jio services hit sales and eroded margins. The company, that is a part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said that it made a consolidated net loss of about Rs 328 crore in the 3 months till March 31, compared with a net profit of about Rs 452 crore a year ago.

French auto major Renault is planning to bring down the launch time of new products in India so as to accelerate its growth in Asia’s 3rd largest economy. The company, which launched 3 products in the past 5 years, is planning to launch one product each year till 2020 as part of its mid-term strategy. It plans to develop its new cars that will be manufactured with parts sourced domestically to suit Indian consumers’ taste.

American online retail giant Amazon is making a major push into furniture and appliances, including building at least four massive warehouses focused on handling bulky items. This move will pit it against 2 companies that dominate online furniture sales-Wayfair Inc. and Sonoma Inc. According to a report, furniture is one of the fastest-growing segments of Amazon

First Published | 14 May 2017 1:07 PM
