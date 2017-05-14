Top 10 stories from India’s five metro cities

Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Delhi would be made mosquito-free to eliminate vector-borne diseases and has directed authorities to make a plan for it.

Mumbai: The state forest department has decided to construct boundary walls on the landward side of the mangroves to preserve the region.

Chennai: Airport operator has made the online process for building owners seeking a no-objection certificate from Airports Authority of India transparent and

integrated.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation’s head office on MG Road is heading for a makeover. It is the last colonial structure in the region.

Kolkata: The Sunderbans Affairs department has taken up a number of infrastructure development projects with the help of Rs 300 crore funds sanctioned by the government.

Delhi: Delhi University will start the online registration process for admissions to around 54,000 seats in undergraduate courses from May 22.

Mumbai: Road repair works that were to have been completed by May 15 are not expected to meet that deadline with large stretches of work continuing due to pre-monsoon showers.

Chennai: According to a survey on water levels conducted by Rain Centre the water table has dropped up to six metres below ground level in several areas.

Bengaluru: BBMP has reclaimed its property on Queens Road which is estimated to be worth Rs 50 crore.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was present at the Eden Gardens for the last match of league stages in IPL against Mumbai Indians.

First Published | 14 May 2017 1:07 PM