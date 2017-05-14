LIVE TV
  Sports Wrap – Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for IPL 10 playoffs; Manchester City beat Leciester City 2-1 & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 May 2017 2:21 PM

Skipper David Warner was 69 not out off 52 balls while Vijay Shankar scored an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat hosts Delhi Daredevils by 8 wickets to qualify for IPL 10 playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders missed out on a top-2 berth in IPL 10 as some inspired death overs bowling helped table toppers Mumbai Indians defeate them by 9 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Spanish midfielder David Silva and Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus scored a goal each as hosts Manchester City beat defending champions Leciester City 2-1 in an English Premier League match.

4-time champion Rafael Nadal ended a 3-year and 7-match losing streak against Novak Djokovic to reach the final of the Madrid Open by beating the Serb in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

America’s J.B. Stanley scored a 2-under 70 in strong wind to share the lead with compatriot Kyle Stanley at the end of the 3rd round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

First Published | 14 May 2017 2:21 PM
Read News On:

IPL 10 playoffs

Kyle Stanley

