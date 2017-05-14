IPL 2017: Pune Supergiant thrashes Punjab by 9 wickets, books play-off berth

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on Sunday cemented their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs thrashing Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

The Pune victory came off a superb performance by their bowlers which was later complemented by their top-rung batsmen to overhaul the meagre 74-run target set by a hapless Punjab.

Pune now have 18 points in 14 matches and are at the second spot. They displaced Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who slipped to the fourth spot with 16 points.

Mumbai Indians sit atop the table with 20 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at third spot with 17 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Daredevils in an inconsequential contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Sunday.

While sixth-ranked Delhi fielded an unchanged XI, bottom-placed Bangalore made five changes — bringing in Vishnu Vinod, Shane Watson, Sachin Baby, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan in place of Mandeep Singh, AB de Villiers, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree and Aniket Choudhary.

