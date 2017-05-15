LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sports Wrap – Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 10 playoffs; Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix & more

Sports Wrap – Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 10 playoffs; Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 May 2017 10:36 AM

Hosts Rising Pune Supergiant qualified for IPL 10 playoffs with a 9-wicket win vs. Kings XI Punjab while Royal Challengers Bangalore capped a disappointing season with a 10-run win vs. hosts Delhi Daredevils.

Skipper Misbah ul-Haq and star batsman Younis Khan’s careers ended on a high as Pakistan beat the West Indies by 101 runs in the 3rd Test at Dominica to win their maiden Test series in the Caribbean.

Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane scored a goal each as Tottenham Hotspurs beat Manchester United 2-1 in what was their last ever match at their home ground, the White Hart Lane.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix with a last-gasp victory over championship leader Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel while Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo came 3rd.

Rafael Nadal maintained his perfect 2017 record on clay with a 3rd successive title on Sunday, beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 to win the Madrid Open for the 5th time.

First Published | 15 May 2017 10:36 AM
Read News On:

IPL 10 playoffs

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Amazon sale gets more customers in tier-2 & tier-3 cities

Entertainment

Payne didn’t fight with Cheryl over baby’s name

National

50 UP Dalits convert to Islam due to government’s ‘ignorance’

Sports

EPL: Hull City joins Sunderland, Middlesbrough in relegation

More Videos

Crime Wrap – Woman gangraped in moving car in Gurugram; Mumbai man jailed for repeatedly raping daughter & more

IPL 2017: Pune Supergiant thrashes Punjab by 9 wickets, books play-off berth

Sports Wrap – Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for IPL 10 playoffs; Manchester City beat Leciester City 2-1 & more

Top 10 stories from India’s five metro cities

Watch Top stories from the World of Business

NewsX Offbeat — 3-yr-old Trudeau’s day at office, Melissa McCarthy does a Sean Spicer & more

IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets; enter playoffs

What’s Trending – NASA astronauts begin spacewalk; Chelsea beat West Brom 1-0; Beiber’s India visit & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.