Sports Wrap – Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 10 playoffs; Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix & more

Hosts Rising Pune Supergiant qualified for IPL 10 playoffs with a 9-wicket win vs. Kings XI Punjab while Royal Challengers Bangalore capped a disappointing season with a 10-run win vs. hosts Delhi Daredevils.

Skipper Misbah ul-Haq and star batsman Younis Khan’s careers ended on a high as Pakistan beat the West Indies by 101 runs in the 3rd Test at Dominica to win their maiden Test series in the Caribbean.

Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane scored a goal each as Tottenham Hotspurs beat Manchester United 2-1 in what was their last ever match at their home ground, the White Hart Lane.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix with a last-gasp victory over championship leader Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel while Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo came 3rd.

Rafael Nadal maintained his perfect 2017 record on clay with a 3rd successive title on Sunday, beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 to win the Madrid Open for the 5th time.

First Published | 15 May 2017 10:36 AM