Crime Wrap – Woman gangraped in moving car in Gurugram; Mumbai man jailed for repeatedly raping daughter & more

GURUGRAM: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in a moving car and thrown out on a road in Najafgarh. Shewas attacked at around 2am when she was returning to Gurugram from Delhi.

MUMBAI: A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his daughter for 8 years. The man also raped the victim's younger sister.

CHENNAI: A 7-member gang has been arrested by the police in Kancheepuram. They high jacked a van carrying 26 barrels of medicine worth Rs 2 crore last week.

BENGALURU: An engineer has been arrested for allegedly groping two students of National Law School of India University earlier this month. The accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by a student.

DELHI: A 71-year-old man and his wife have been robbed at knifepoint of Rs 3 lakh and some jewellery after being held captive in their house at Shanti Niketan in south Delhi. A few people have been detained for questioning.

First Published | 15 May 2017 10:36 AM