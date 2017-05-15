LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Crime Wrap – Woman gangraped in moving car in Gurugram; Mumbai man jailed for repeatedly raping daughter & more

Crime Wrap – Woman gangraped in moving car in Gurugram; Mumbai man jailed for repeatedly raping daughter & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 May 2017 10:36 AM

  • GURUGRAM: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in a moving car and thrown out on a road in Najafgarh. Shewas attacked at around 2am when she was returning to Gurugram from Delhi.

  • MUMBAI: A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his daughter for 8 years. The man also raped the victim’s younger sister.

  • CHENNAI: A 7-member gang has been arrested by the police in Kancheepuram. They high jacked a van carrying 26 barrels of medicine worth Rs 2 crore last week.

  • BENGALURU: An engineer has been arrested for allegedly groping two students of National Law School of India University earlier this month. The accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by a student.

  • DELHI: A 71-year-old man and his wife have been robbed at knifepoint of Rs 3 lakh and some jewellery after being held captive in their house at Shanti Niketan in south Delhi. A few people have been detained for questioning.

First Published | 15 May 2017 10:36 AM
Read News On:

daughter raped

National Law School of India University

Shanti Niketan

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Amazon sale gets more customers in tier-2 & tier-3 cities

Entertainment

Payne didn’t fight with Cheryl over baby’s name

National

50 UP Dalits convert to Islam due to government’s ‘ignorance’

Sports

EPL: Hull City joins Sunderland, Middlesbrough in relegation

More Videos

Sports Wrap – Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 10 playoffs; Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix & more

IPL 2017: Pune Supergiant thrashes Punjab by 9 wickets, books play-off berth

Sports Wrap – Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for IPL 10 playoffs; Manchester City beat Leciester City 2-1 & more

Top 10 stories from India’s five metro cities

Watch Top stories from the World of Business

NewsX Offbeat — 3-yr-old Trudeau’s day at office, Melissa McCarthy does a Sean Spicer & more

IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets; enter playoffs

What’s Trending – NASA astronauts begin spacewalk; Chelsea beat West Brom 1-0; Beiber’s India visit & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.