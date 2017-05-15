Business Wrap – NITI Aayog prepares UP development plan; Snapdeal plans massive paycut to employees & more

The centre’s key policy think, NITI Aayog has drawn up a new development blueprint for Uttar Pradesh that has the most economically backward districts in India. A presentation by the Niti Aayog made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath has identified steps to lift the state’s performance across key social indicators like education, health and poverty.

Union power minister Piysuh Goyal has said that India has climbed up to the 26th position in World Bank’s electricity accessibility ranking in the current year from 99th spot in 2014. He also said that he was confident that by 2019, 3 years ahead of its original schedule, the government would be able to take power to every household in the country with the centre and states working closely to make this happen.

In a first for an e-commerce company, Snapdeal co-founders Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl are planning to give $30 million, roughly Rs 193 crore to the existing and some former employees from their own payout once the company’s sale to Flipkart is through. The 1200-odd employees left at the company will get from the co-founders half the $60 million payout SoftBank will pay Bahl and Bansal for their 6.5% stake in Snapdeal.

In a move that can speed up the construction of its new capital, Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh government will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Singapore today. The MoU will enhance cooperation between the Singapore and Andhra in the development of Amaravati masterplan. It is also intended to create opportunities for Singapore entities to invest in the new capital.

Flipkart has kick started its 4-day-long Big 10 Sale, with Day 1 offers on categories such as TVs & appliances, fashion & lifestyle, and home & furniture. However, sales of electronic appliances like smartphone, speakers or laptops will commence from today at a discount of up to 40%. The country’s biggest e-commerce marketplace will also be providing instant discounts and cashbacks on certain payment modes.

