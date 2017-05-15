LIVE TV
Metro Wrap – Delhi Metro’s yellow line service disrupted; Mumbai dumps 2100 mn litres of waste in sea daily & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 May 2017 11:01 AM

  • DELHI: The Yellow Line services of the Delhi Metro were hit on Sunday for the second time in a week leaving passengers stuck for hours.

  • MUMBAI: A global study has found the sea near the Mumbai coast to be among the worlds most polluted as the city dumps 2,100 million litres a day of waste water sewage daily.

  • CHENNAI: Union Minister of Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu said that the Centre will support the proposed Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail.

  • KOLKATA: All the campuses of St Xavier’s College across the city are set to go cashless with virtual payment becoming the rule on all the premises on Park Street.

  • BENGALURU: The tourism department is planning to open up the two big green spaces in the city, Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, from 7pm to midnight.

  • MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai is yet to announce the BA and Bcom results because it has started assessing answer scripts digitally very late.

  • CHENNAI: The state police has mobilised thousands of police personnel across the state to handle any untoward incident in view of the transport strike on Monday.

  • BENGALURU: Drinking water supply in many parts of Bengaluru has been hit as weeds blocked the vents in Malavalli dam resulting in the blockage of Cauvery water supply to the city.

  • KOLKATA: Kolkata has been robbed of 30 full grown trees after a thunderstorm hit the city. Though the trees were uprooted in areas across the city, Chittaranjan Avenue was the worst hit.

  • DELHI: Delhi NCR recorded the hottest day of the season on Sunday as the mercury touched 45.2 degrees.

First Published | 15 May 2017 11:01 AM
