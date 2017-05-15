Metro Wrap – Delhi Metro’s yellow line service disrupted; Mumbai dumps 2100 mn litres of waste in sea daily & more

DELHI: The Yellow Line services of the Delhi Metro were hit on Sunday for the second time in a week leaving passengers stuck for hours.

A global study has found the sea near the Mumbai coast to be among the worlds most polluted as the city dumps 2,100 million litres a day of waste water sewage daily.

Union Minister of Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu said that the Centre will support the proposed Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail.

All the campuses of St Xavier's College across the city are set to go cashless with virtual payment becoming the rule on all the premises on Park Street.

The tourism department is planning to open up the two big green spaces in the city, Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, from 7pm to midnight.

The University of Mumbai is yet to announce the BA and Bcom results because it has started assessing answer scripts digitally very late.

The state police has mobilised thousands of police personnel across the state to handle any untoward incident in view of the transport strike on Monday.

Drinking water supply in many parts of Bengaluru has been hit as weeds blocked the vents in Malavalli dam resulting in the blockage of Cauvery water supply to the city.

Kolkata has been robbed of 30 full grown trees after a thunderstorm hit the city. Though the trees were uprooted in areas across the city, Chittaranjan Avenue was the worst hit.

Delhi NCR recorded the hottest day of the season on Sunday as the mercury touched 45.2 degrees.

