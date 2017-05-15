LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Kolkata Wrap – Cricketing legend Saurav Ganguly plans new stadium in Kolkata; cancer patient tries to commit suicide & more

Kolkata Wrap – Cricketing legend Saurav Ganguly plans new stadium in Kolkata; cancer patient tries to commit suicide & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 May 2017 3:24 PM

  • Saurav Ganguly’s CAB is planning to construct a cricket stadium and a modern residential cricket school in Bengal. They have already bought a huge land of around 10 acres in the city outskirts.

  • A woman suffering from cancer tried to commit suicide by self-immolation at her house in Bidhan Sarani. Her husband, who tried to save her, also got burnt.

  • All the campuses of St Xavier’s College across the city are set to go cashless with virtual payment becoming the rule on all the premises on Park Street.

  • A construction work on the west-bound ramp of Maa Flyover started in full swing from Sunday. The road connects it with AJC Bose Road flyover.

  • Kolkata has been robbed of 30 full grown trees after a thunderstorm hit the city. Though the trees were uprooted in areas across the city, Chittaranjan Avenue was the worst hit.

First Published | 15 May 2017 3:24 PM
Read News On:

AJC Bose Road flyover

Chittaranjan Avenue

Maa Flyover

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Amazon sale gets more customers in tier-2 & tier-3 cities

Entertainment

KRK suggests RGV to retire in ‘Sarkar 3’ review; the latter unfollows him on Twitter

National

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate longest bridge near China’s border in Assam

Sports

Liverpool beat West Ham 4-0, gets one step closer to Champions League

More Videos

Bengaluru Wrap – Bellandur Lake clean-up lags behind; 10th anniversary of Namma Metro construction & more

Metro Wrap – Delhi Metro’s yellow line service disrupted; Mumbai dumps 2100 mn litres of waste in sea daily & more

Business Wrap – NITI Aayog prepares UP development plan; Snapdeal plans massive paycut to employees & more

Crime Wrap – Woman gangraped in moving car in Gurugram; Mumbai man jailed for repeatedly raping daughter & more

Sports Wrap – Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 10 playoffs; Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix & more

IPL 2017: Pune Supergiant thrashes Punjab by 9 wickets, books play-off berth

Sports Wrap – Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for IPL 10 playoffs; Manchester City beat Leciester City 2-1 & more

Top 10 stories from India’s five metro cities

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.