Kolkata Wrap – Cricketing legend Saurav Ganguly plans new stadium in Kolkata; cancer patient tries to commit suicide & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
15 May 2017
3:24 PM
- Saurav Ganguly’s CAB is planning to construct a cricket stadium and a modern residential cricket school in Bengal. They have already bought a huge land of around 10 acres in the city outskirts.
- A woman suffering from cancer tried to commit suicide by self-immolation at her house in Bidhan Sarani. Her husband, who tried to save her, also got burnt.
- All the campuses of St Xavier’s College across the city are set to go cashless with virtual payment becoming the rule on all the premises on Park Street.
- A construction work on the west-bound ramp of Maa Flyover started in full swing from Sunday. The road connects it with AJC Bose Road flyover.
- Kolkata has been robbed of 30 full grown trees after a thunderstorm hit the city. Though the trees were uprooted in areas across the city, Chittaranjan Avenue was the worst hit.
