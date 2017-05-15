LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bengaluru Wrap – Bellandur Lake clean-up lags behind; 10th anniversary of Namma Metro construction & more

Bengaluru Wrap – Bellandur Lake clean-up lags behind; 10th anniversary of Namma Metro construction & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 May 2017 3:24 PM

  • With just 4 days left for the NGT hearing on Bellandur lake, civic bodies are nowhere close to cleaning it up. The NGT in its order on April 19 had given authorities a 1-month deadline.

  • Namma Metro has completed 10 years of the start of its construction today. However, it is yet to reach many areas of the city. Meanwhile, phase-2 construction too is moving at snail’s pace.

  • Not just Bellandur but also the Sarakki Lake is dying a painful death. The lake that housed birds has today shrunk to almost half its size of 82 acres due to rampant encroachment and sewage dumping.

  • The much-awaited suburban rail project in Karnataka is unlikely to kick off before a year due to friction between the Railways and the state, particularly over cost sharing.

  • Several parts of Bengaluru were lashed by heavy rains and gusty winds on Sunday. The average wind speed recorded in the city on Sunday was 12 to 15 kilometres per hour.

First Published | 15 May 2017 3:24 PM
Read News On:

Bellandur Lake clean-up

Sarakki Lake

sewage dumping

suburban rail project

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Amazon sale gets more customers in tier-2 & tier-3 cities

Entertainment

KRK suggests RGV to retire in ‘Sarkar 3’ review; the latter unfollows him on Twitter

National

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate longest bridge near China’s border in Assam

Sports

Liverpool beat West Ham 4-0, gets one step closer to Champions League

More Videos

Kolkata Wrap – Cricketing legend Saurav Ganguly plans new stadium in Kolkata; cancer patient tries to commit suicide & more

Metro Wrap – Delhi Metro’s yellow line service disrupted; Mumbai dumps 2100 mn litres of waste in sea daily & more

Business Wrap – NITI Aayog prepares UP development plan; Snapdeal plans massive paycut to employees & more

Crime Wrap – Woman gangraped in moving car in Gurugram; Mumbai man jailed for repeatedly raping daughter & more

Sports Wrap – Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 10 playoffs; Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix & more

IPL 2017: Pune Supergiant thrashes Punjab by 9 wickets, books play-off berth

Sports Wrap – Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for IPL 10 playoffs; Manchester City beat Leciester City 2-1 & more

Top 10 stories from India’s five metro cities

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.