Bengaluru Wrap – Bellandur Lake clean-up lags behind; 10th anniversary of Namma Metro construction & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
15 May 2017
3:24 PM
- With just 4 days left for the NGT hearing on Bellandur lake, civic bodies are nowhere close to cleaning it up. The NGT in its order on April 19 had given authorities a 1-month deadline.
- Namma Metro has completed 10 years of the start of its construction today. However, it is yet to reach many areas of the city. Meanwhile, phase-2 construction too is moving at snail’s pace.
- Not just Bellandur but also the Sarakki Lake is dying a painful death. The lake that housed birds has today shrunk to almost half its size of 82 acres due to rampant encroachment and sewage dumping.
- The much-awaited suburban rail project in Karnataka is unlikely to kick off before a year due to friction between the Railways and the state, particularly over cost sharing.
- Several parts of Bengaluru were lashed by heavy rains and gusty winds on Sunday. The average wind speed recorded in the city on Sunday was 12 to 15 kilometres per hour.
