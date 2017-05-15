In Your World – North Korea’s missile was new type of rocket; Donald Trump urged to hand over Comey tapes & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
15 May 2017
6:10 PM
- North Korea’s Sunday missile launch was a new type of rocket. The successful test of the newly-developed mid/long-range strategic ballistic rocket, Hwasong-12, was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un. The US has accused North Korea and its leader of paranoia and said that its latest missile test was a message to the newly elected South Korean president. The missile reached an altitude of 2000 km and flew a distance of 700km.
- Exit polls predict a win for Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. The state has so far been under the social democrats, which are likely to be edged out of power by the CDU which is projected to win 34.5% of votes. The social democrats may win 30.5% votes. These elections are being seen as a bellweather for the September general elections.
- Senior US lawmakers have urged US President Donald Trump to turn over any recordings of conversations with fired FBI director James Comey in his possession. He has been warned that destroying any tapes would break the law. A thinly veiled threat from Trump has raised lawmakers’ suspicion. He had warned Comey in a tweet against talking to the media, saying he had “better hope there are no tapes” of their conversations.
- Ivory Coast military has launched an operation after 3 days of protests by mutinous soldiers. The soldiers took to the streets over a pay dispute on Saturday and blocked off the second largest city Bouake. The soldiers have said that they are prepared to fight if the army intervenes. People took out a counter protest against the soldiers on Saturday, and six people were wounded when the soldiers opened fire on the demonstrators.
- Attacks in the Central African Republic’s border town of Bangassou have only escalated as Christian militias target Muslims in the ongoing ethnic, religious violence in the country. Hundreds of civilians have taken refuge in a mosque in the town after the death toll reached 30. Hundreds of fighters have been targeting the community with heavy weapons, and have not even spared the UN base there.
First Published
|
15 May 2017
6:10 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party