  Tech and You – Rocket lab set to launch experimental rocket; Mastercard to fasten chip & pain transaction & more

Tech and You – Rocket lab set to launch experimental rocket; Mastercard to fasten chip & pain transaction & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 May 2017 6:16 PM

  • California-based aerospace start-up Rocket Lab is finally about to launch its first vehicle to space. Later this month, it will try to pull off the inaugural test flight of its Electron rocket which is a new launch vehicle capable of sending small satellites into orbit. The test will take place in a 10-day window from May 21 at the company’s private launch facility on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

  • Latvian drone specializing company Aerones has unveiled its 28-rotor drone that can carry really heavy weights of up to 100 kilograms. It is so strong that it can even carry a human being and fly up to a height of 300 metres and above. It can thus also be used for adventure sports like drone boarding or sky diving. Its makers hope that in future it can also help in firefighting or rescue operations.

  • Wisconsin-based medical technology firm Medical Cyber Worlds has developed a technology called MPathic VR that helps medical professionals learn how to deliver bad news, like a cancer diagnosis or a loved one’s death. The technology, according to its creators, teaches effective, empathic communication skills to help better prepare doctors for these common conversations. The characters display human behaviour in real time.

  • Mastercard has announced that it is partnering with payment processing companies Verifone and Global Payments to help speed up chip-and-pin transactions at stores by incorporating its M-Chip Fast technology into checkout terminals. The companies will focus on implementing it in places where customers are accustomed to moving quickly, such as fast food restaurants and grocery stores.

  • India’s longest river bridge, the Dhola Sadiya Bridge will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26. The bridge has been built in such a way that it can withstand the movement of military tanks as well as a single 60-tonne battle tank. The bridge, that is built over river Brahamputra is 9.15 km long that makes it 3.55 km longer than Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link and hence the longest river bridge in India.

First Published | 15 May 2017 6:16 PM
Aerones

Brahamputra river

chip-and-pin

Dhola-Sadiya bridge

drone boarding

Global Payments

Latvian drone

M-Chip Fast technology

Mahia Peninsula

Medical Cyber Worlds

Rocket Lab

sky diving

Verifone

