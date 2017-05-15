Chennai Wrap – Superstar Rajinikanth meets fans after 8 yrs; TN trade union announce strike on Monday & more
15 May 2017
6:33 PM
- After a gap of 8 years, superstar Rajinikanth met his fans in Chennai on Monday. At the meeting, Rajini repeated that he is not going to take the political plunge, despite various rumours otherwise
- The state police has mobilised thousands of police personnel across the state to handle any untoward incident in view of the transport strike on Monday.
- The state has asked the centre to tweak the smart cities guidelines as it feels that Implementing infrastructure projects in T Nagar first and then replicating the same to the larger city would be a waste of resources
- The metro rail services to the airport have resumed from Sunday. With the launch of the underground line, there will be a train every 30 minutes to shuttle passengers to the Airport.
- Union Minister of Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu said that the Centre will support the proposed Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail.
