  Socially Online — FB marks Mother's Day weekend; Skype app receives update for Windows & more

Socially Online — FB marks Mother’s Day weekend; Skype app receives update for Windows & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 May 2017 6:21 PM

  • Facebook has added a flower reaction marking the occasion of International Mother’s day. In addition to the reaction, Facebook is adding Mother’s Day-themed masks and frames to its Facebook Camera, available when a user swipes right on the News Feed.

  • The Supreme Court will start examining the privacy policy of instant messaging service WhatsApp. It has come under challenge on the ground that it allegedly infringed on fundamental rights. Anyone can evidently snoop into the messages, videos and images of other users.

  • Microsoft has pushed out a new update for its Skype App for Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile. The Skype team has made some changes to the Message Section UI. The Messages within the conversation are now separated by “Date”.

  • The latest update to the Telegram Preview app has added a new section for calls, though users are not able to initiate or receive calls yet. The app is getting ready to add VOIP support to their windows version. The update also fixed an issue with the Photos gallery.

  • Netflix has confirmed that its app is no longer visible on Google Play to anyone with a device that is not Google-certified or one that has been altered. Users can’t officially download the app to from their rooted Android phone.

First Published | 15 May 2017 6:21 PM
