  3. Watch the Top stories from the World of Business

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 16 May 2017 12:03 PM

The Indian financial system appears to have been largely unaffected by the global ransomware attack last week. None of the major banks reported anything amiss in their systems. While the malware slowed down thousands of systems worldwide, India which operates on less sophisticated systems as compared to its global counterparts seems to have had a narrow escape. However, India is monitoring the situation closely.

Data released by the commerce ministry on Monday showed that the goods trade deficit in India had widened to 13.2 billion dollars, the country’s highest deficit since the 16.2 billion dollars clocked in November 2014. The trade deficit in the first month of the financial year rose due to a surge in gold, oil, coal, chemicals, pearls and precious stones, machinery and other imports. However, some of these imports may augur well for exports as they are inputs for the exports.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by defence minister Arun Jaitley on Monday, made significant progress towards finalising the strategic partnership or SP model. Under the SP model, select private firms will get exclusive rights to indigenously manufacture military platforms in partnership with foreign companies. Last week, Jailtey met representatives of the defence arms of several leading groups to discuss the SP model.

According to a report released by Delhi deputy chief minister, Delhi’s per capita income in the year 2016-17 is expected to be three times the national average. The report titled “estimates of state domestic products” ranks the capital as number one, with a per capita income of over Rs three lakhs, beating the national average of Rs 1,03,818.

The union finance ministry has spent over rupees one lakh crore over the last three years on social sector schemes under direct benefits transfer till February. The social sector schemes include the MGNREGA, the national health mission and food subsidy. The statement also highlighted the fact that a number of central and centrally-sponsored schemes were pruned for efficiency of the programmes.

First Published | 16 May 2017 12:03 PM
