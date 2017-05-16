Sports Wrap – First playoff of IPL in Mumbai today; Deepti-Poonam create history with 320-run partnership; & more

The playoff matches in the IPL are starting today with the Mumbai Indians taking on the Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier in Mumbai today. The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator on Wednesday.

The Indian women cricket team on Monday created history when the opening pair of Deepti Sharma and Poonam Raut shared a record-stand of 320 runs. Deepti raised 188, while Poonam added another 109 to power India to 358/2 in 50 overs to beat Ireland by 249 runs.

Newly crowned English Premier League champions Chelsea celebrated their title win with a 4-3 victory over Watford at Stamford Bridge. Veteran John Terry opened the scoring for the blues in the 22nd minute, but it was the Cesc Fabregas winner in the 88th minute that saw them over the line.

Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro put out tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Rome Masters on Monday, scoring a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Venus Williams of the US began her quest for a second title at the Foro Italico in Rome with a win on Monday beating Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan 6-4, 7-6 in the opening round.

First Published | 16 May 2017 12:04 PM