Watch the Top 5 stories from the World of Crime

The US has alleged that a military prison in Syria has built a crematorium within its premises to dispose of thousands of prisoners undetected. The US has even released satellite images of the Saydnaya prison facility where the killings allegedly take place.

Award-winning Mexican reporter Javier Valdez was shot dead in the north-western state of Sinaloa. Valdez was known for his coverage of drug trafficking and was awarded for the same in 2011.

A South African actor who starred in a popular TV series was shot dead on Sunday. Mandla Hlatshwayo was killed after he and a friend confronted men who had robbed some people at a pub in Soweto.

Former TV star Rolf Harris is accused of groping a 13-year-old girl after filming a children’s TV show in 1983. The assault took place after recording BBC’s Saturday Superstore in 1983.

The culprits who shot a female white wolf at the Yellowstone National Park on April 10 have not yet been identified. The park officials have now put out a $5,000 reward for information on the killing.

First Published | 16 May 2017 1:09 PM