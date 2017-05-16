IPL 2017: Stoke-less Pune take on Mumbai Indians for spot in final

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to field against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts made four changes by bringing in pacers Mitchell Mc Clenaghan, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah and opener Parthiv Patel in place of Vinay Kumar, Mitchell Johnson and Tim Southee and Saurabh Tiwary.

The visitors made only one change to their playing eleven. All-rounder Ben Stokes was replaced by right-handed batsman Lockie Ferguson.

First Published | 16 May 2017 9:32 PM