  Sports Wrap — RPS enters final after beating MI in IPL 2017; Manchester City moves to 3rd place in EPL table & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 May 2017 11:41 AM

  • Rising Pune Supergiants entered their first ever IPL Final on Tuesday brushing off table toppers Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. Anjinkya Rahane, Manoj Tiwary and MS Dhoni set up the win for their side with the bat.

  • Arsenal took the race for the top four in the English Premier League down to the wire as Alexis Sanchez hit the net twice in a 2-0 rout of Sunderland. The top four on the table will now be decided on the final day of the season.

  • Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City moved to the third place on the EPL table on Tuesday riding on a 3-1 hammering of the West Brom with de Jesus, De Bruyne and Yaya Toure netting for them.

  • Britain’s Andy Murray was handed another disappointment as he bowed out of the Rome Masters second round, going down 2-6, 4-6 to Italy’s Fabio Fognini. Meanwhile, four-time former champion Novak Djokovic eased into the third round following a 7-6, 6-1 win over Britain’s Aljaz Bedene.

  • Maria Sharapova was forecd to retire with injury while ahead 4-6, 6-3, 2-1 against Lucic-Baroni in the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Tuesday. Maria’s compatriot Sevtlana Kuznetsova, meanwhile, advanced into Round 3 sweeping aside Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 7-6.

First Published | 17 May 2017 11:41 AM
Read News On:

Anjinkya Rahane

BNL d'Italia

