Business Wrap — Govt extends ‘operation clean money’; India invests big in renewable energy & more

In an extension of its ongoing crackdown on black money, the government on Tuesday launched an online portal which will outline the action taken by the government toward this mission. The website will have thematic reports, detailing the action taken by the government in this initiative. Launching the website, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that after demonetisation there is a movement toward digitization and that the number of assesses and quantum of tax received have gone up.

India has beaten the US in the renewable energy attractiveness ranking. The annual report which ranks the top 40 renewable energy markets worldwide in terms of allure, has put India at second spot, moving it up one level from 3rd last year, and putting it behind China which retains the number one spot. India’s positive ranking is boosted by its target to reach 100gw of solar power capacity by the year 2022.

The railway is looking to monetize the mammoth-sized data it has accumulated over the decades in terms of passengers ticketing and freight operations. The Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu, floated the idea, saying that the large amounts of data are of no use unless they are tabulated into something, which he said need to be done without compromising privacy.

The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects report, as of mid-2017, has revised India’s growth from the 7.7% predicted in January to 7.3% this year. The concern is mainly the banking sector where, it said, stressed balance sheets may have an adverse affect on investment rebound. However, it also revised upward the growth predicted for 2018 from 7.6% to 7.9%.

US share futures and the dollar slipped in early Asian trading on Wednesday after reports that there could be obstruction of justice charges against the US president in the White House security adviser matter. It is being alleged that Donald Trump had asked the then FBI director James Comey to end the agency’s probe into his former security adviser’s Russian ties. Investors’ confidence in Trump has substantially weakened.

First Published | 17 May 2017 11:57 AM