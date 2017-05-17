LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Metro Wrap — Delhi water crisis to ease by afternoon today; transport strike called off in Tamil Nadu & more

Metro Wrap — Delhi water crisis to ease by afternoon today; transport strike called off in Tamil Nadu & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 May 2017 11:57 AM

  • DELHI: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has said that the water crisis that has mainly affected the north and central Delhi is likely to ease by afternoon today.

  • CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport employees’ unions have temporarily withdrawn their strike following negotiations at the Secretariat on Tuesday night.

  • KOLKATA: Auto drivers on the Garia-Golpark route blocked the road in front of the Jadavpur University for over an hour on Tuesday after a traffic sergeant fined a driver with Rs 100 for flouting traffic rules.

  • CHENNAI: Two coaches, of the Chennai-Mangaluru Central Express derailed after jumping the shunting neck when it was being shunted towards the pit line near Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

  • MUMBAI: Financial help has poured in for auto driver Mohammad Saeed, who has to drive around Mumbai with his son in his lap as his wife has suffered a paralytic stroke.

  • BENGALURU: To encourage commuters to walk to and from Namma Metro stations to their houses or offices, the BBMP plans to construct footpaths running to over 98km from 25 stations.

  • MUMBAI: The deputy general manager of aviation safety in Mumbai has written a letter to the civil aviation ministry and the Airport Authority of India stating that the airport’s Runway 09 is unsafe.

  • DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to stay DDA’s ongoing demolition exercise to remove squatters from the Amir Khusro horticulture in the heart of the city.

  • BENGALURU: The construction of the skywalk that will connect the National War Memorial and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has commenced and will be over in 90 days.

  • HYDERABAD: Rain is likely to lash Hyderabad in the next 24 hours that could bring a brief relief to the residents of the city.

First Published | 17 May 2017 11:57 AM
Read News On:

Chennai-Mangaluru Central Express

Delhi deputy chief mminister

Garia-Golpark route

Mangaluru Central Railway Station

Mohammad Saeed

National War Memorial

Tamil Nadu Transport

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

CNG hiked by 40 paise, PNG by 81 paise in Delhi-NCR

Entertainment

Biopic of ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to remind people of his achievements

National

Biopic of ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to remind people of his achievements

Sports

Haryana panchayats want Rajiv Gandhi’s name off from stadiums

More Videos

Crime Wrap — Two Bolivian held in Delhi for possessing cocaine; 2 arrested for running gun factory in Kolkata & more

Business Wrap — Govt extends ‘operation clean money’; India invests big in renewable energy & more

Sports Wrap — RPS enters final after beating MI in IPL 2017; Manchester City moves to 3rd place in EPL table & more

IPL 2017: Stoke-less Pune take on Mumbai Indians for spot in final

Watch the Top 5 stories from the World of Crime

Sports Wrap – First playoff of IPL in Mumbai today; Deepti-Poonam create history with 320-run partnership; & more

Watch the Top stories from the World of Business

Socially Online — FB marks Mother’s Day weekend; Skype app receives update for Windows & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.