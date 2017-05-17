Metro Wrap — Delhi water crisis to ease by afternoon today; transport strike called off in Tamil Nadu & more
17 May 2017
- DELHI: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has said that the water crisis that has mainly affected the north and central Delhi is likely to ease by afternoon today.
- CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport employees’ unions have temporarily withdrawn their strike following negotiations at the Secretariat on Tuesday night.
- KOLKATA: Auto drivers on the Garia-Golpark route blocked the road in front of the Jadavpur University for over an hour on Tuesday after a traffic sergeant fined a driver with Rs 100 for flouting traffic rules.
- CHENNAI: Two coaches, of the Chennai-Mangaluru Central Express derailed after jumping the shunting neck when it was being shunted towards the pit line near Mangaluru Central Railway Station.
- MUMBAI: Financial help has poured in for auto driver Mohammad Saeed, who has to drive around Mumbai with his son in his lap as his wife has suffered a paralytic stroke.
- BENGALURU: To encourage commuters to walk to and from Namma Metro stations to their houses or offices, the BBMP plans to construct footpaths running to over 98km from 25 stations.
- MUMBAI: The deputy general manager of aviation safety in Mumbai has written a letter to the civil aviation ministry and the Airport Authority of India stating that the airport’s Runway 09 is unsafe.
- DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to stay DDA’s ongoing demolition exercise to remove squatters from the Amir Khusro horticulture in the heart of the city.
- BENGALURU: The construction of the skywalk that will connect the National War Memorial and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has commenced and will be over in 90 days.
- HYDERABAD: Rain is likely to lash Hyderabad in the next 24 hours that could bring a brief relief to the residents of the city.
17 May 2017
