Metro Wrap — Delhi water crisis to ease by afternoon today; transport strike called off in Tamil Nadu & more

DELHI: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has said that the water crisis that has mainly affected the north and central Delhi is likely to ease by afternoon today.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport employees' unions have temporarily withdrawn their strike following negotiations at the Secretariat on Tuesday night.

KOLKATA: Auto drivers on the Garia-Golpark route blocked the road in front of the Jadavpur University for over an hour on Tuesday after a traffic sergeant fined a driver with Rs 100 for flouting traffic rules.

CHENNAI: Two coaches, of the Chennai-Mangaluru Central Express derailed after jumping the shunting neck when it was being shunted towards the pit line near Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

MUMBAI: Financial help has poured in for auto driver Mohammad Saeed, who has to drive around Mumbai with his son in his lap as his wife has suffered a paralytic stroke.

BENGALURU: To encourage commuters to walk to and from Namma Metro stations to their houses or offices, the BBMP plans to construct footpaths running to over 98km from 25 stations.

MUMBAI: The deputy general manager of aviation safety in Mumbai has written a letter to the civil aviation ministry and the Airport Authority of India stating that the airport's Runway 09 is unsafe.

DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to stay DDA's ongoing demolition exercise to remove squatters from the Amir Khusro horticulture in the heart of the city.

BENGALURU: The construction of the skywalk that will connect the National War Memorial and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has commenced and will be over in 90 days.

HYDERABAD: Rain is likely to lash Hyderabad in the next 24 hours that could bring a brief relief to the residents of the city.

First Published | 17 May 2017 11:57 AM