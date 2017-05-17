LIVE TV
Crime Wrap — Two Bolivian held in Delhi for possessing cocaine; 2 arrested for running gun factory in Kolkata & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 May 2017 11:57 AM

  • DELHI: Two Bolivian nationals, a man and a woman, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday as the duo was found individually in possession of cocaine totalling at Rs. 15 crore.

  • KOLKATA: The West Bengal CID unearthed a firearms manufacturing unit at Rabindranagar in the Port area of Kolkata and arrested three men on Tuesday night.

  • MUMBAI: Manpada police in Dombivli have registered a case against a Thane man, who works with a cash-loading firm, for stealing Rs 32 lakh from 4 ATMs using the password.

  • KOLKATA: Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with data theft from his former BPO, with which he siphoned off funds from e-wallets of many people and leaked customer information.

  • HYDERABAD: An army Colonel working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation was arrested by the Rajendranagar police on charges of raping and impregnating a degree student.

First Published | 17 May 2017 11:57 AM
