Crime Wrap — Two Bolivian held in Delhi for possessing cocaine; 2 arrested for running gun factory in Kolkata & more

DELHI: Two Bolivian nationals, a man and a woman, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday as the duo was found individually in possession of cocaine totalling at Rs. 15 crore.

Two Bolivian nationals, a man and a woman, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday as the duo was found individually in possession of cocaine totalling at Rs. 15 crore. KOLKATA: The West Bengal CID unearthed a firearms manufacturing unit at Rabindranagar in the Port area of Kolkata and arrested three men on Tuesday night.

The West Bengal CID unearthed a firearms manufacturing unit at Rabindranagar in the Port area of Kolkata and arrested three men on Tuesday night. MUMBAI: Manpada police in Dombivli have registered a case against a Thane man, who works with a cash-loading firm, for stealing Rs 32 lakh from 4 ATMs using the password.

Manpada police in Dombivli have registered a case against a Thane man, who works with a cash-loading firm, for stealing Rs 32 lakh from 4 ATMs using the password. KOLKATA: Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with data theft from his former BPO, with which he siphoned off funds from e-wallets of many people and leaked customer information.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with data theft from his former BPO, with which he siphoned off funds from e-wallets of many people and leaked customer information. HYDERABAD: An army Colonel working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation was arrested by the Rajendranagar police on charges of raping and impregnating a degree student.

First Published | 17 May 2017 11:57 AM