LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. World Crime — Dozens held in Italy in migrant mafia scam; man tries to enter White House premises & more

World Crime — Dozens held in Italy in migrant mafia scam; man tries to enter White House premises & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 May 2017 12:30 PM

  • Italian authorities held 68 people in connection with siphoning off funds meant for asylum seekers at a welcome centre for migrants. The centre was serviced by the catholic volunteer group Mercy which subcontracted services to companies run by the Arena clan which skimmed millions in public funds.

  • A person who jumped the bike racks used as barriers in front of fences at the White House has been taken into custody. The man jumped the barrier in the North Fence Line of Pennsylvania Avenue.

  • A dual Australian-Bulgarian citizen has been charged with terror offences and is undergoing trial in Sofia’s special criminal court. The Islam convert was allegedly going to Syria to join the jihadists.

  • Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of popular South African actor Mandla Hlatshwayo, who was shot dead when he and his friend confronted a group of robbers.

  • A US-based South African national has been arrested in Nepal for trying to scale the Everest without paying the 11,000 dollar permit. He climbed to a height of 7300 metres before being arrested.

First Published | 17 May 2017 12:30 PM
Read News On:

Mandla Hlatshwayo

migrant mafia scam

North Fence Line

Pennsylvania Avenue

South African national

United States of Amercia

White House premises

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

CNG hiked by 40 paise, PNG by 81 paise in Delhi-NCR

Entertainment

Biopic of ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to remind people of his achievements

National

Biopic of ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to remind people of his achievements

Sports

Haryana panchayats want Rajiv Gandhi’s name off from stadiums

More Videos

Crime Wrap — Two Bolivian held in Delhi for possessing cocaine; 2 arrested for running gun factory in Kolkata & more

Metro Wrap — Delhi water crisis to ease by afternoon today; transport strike called off in Tamil Nadu & more

Business Wrap — Govt extends ‘operation clean money’; India invests big in renewable energy & more

Sports Wrap — RPS enters final after beating MI in IPL 2017; Manchester City moves to 3rd place in EPL table & more

IPL 2017: Stoke-less Pune take on Mumbai Indians for spot in final

Watch the Top 5 stories from the World of Crime

Sports Wrap – First playoff of IPL in Mumbai today; Deepti-Poonam create history with 320-run partnership; & more

Watch the Top stories from the World of Business

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.