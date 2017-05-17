World Crime — Dozens held in Italy in migrant mafia scam; man tries to enter White House premises & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
17 May 2017
12:30 PM
- Italian authorities held 68 people in connection with siphoning off funds meant for asylum seekers at a welcome centre for migrants. The centre was serviced by the catholic volunteer group Mercy which subcontracted services to companies run by the Arena clan which skimmed millions in public funds.
- A person who jumped the bike racks used as barriers in front of fences at the White House has been taken into custody. The man jumped the barrier in the North Fence Line of Pennsylvania Avenue.
- A dual Australian-Bulgarian citizen has been charged with terror offences and is undergoing trial in Sofia’s special criminal court. The Islam convert was allegedly going to Syria to join the jihadists.
- Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of popular South African actor Mandla Hlatshwayo, who was shot dead when he and his friend confronted a group of robbers.
- A US-based South African national has been arrested in Nepal for trying to scale the Everest without paying the 11,000 dollar permit. He climbed to a height of 7300 metres before being arrested.
First Published
|
17 May 2017
12:30 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party