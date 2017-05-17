In Your World — Another virus adds to ‘ransomware’ threat; fire at Singapore’s Changi Airport & more
17 May 2017
- Hackers have made the existing Ransomware Wannacry cyber attack even more dangerous a threat by minting digital currency on its own, cyber experts have warned. They have developed a new bug that has latched on to some 2 lakh computers so far, consolidating the suspicions that North Korean hackers may be behind the cyber-attack. It attacks the same vulnerability that the now infamous Ramsomware exploits.
- The North Korean defiance on its nuclear programme prompted the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent meeting to discuss tightening of various sanctions on the far eastern country. The UNSC met on Tuesday after the North conducted the latest test of a long-range ballistic missile among growing concerns of nuclear war breakout. Oil embargo and a few trade restrictions were among several restrictions that were discussed in the meet.
- US Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea is intimidating the entire international community with its nuclear programme, military ability and cyber attacks and any country that doesn’t implement UN sanctions is supporting Pyongyang. Haley said that no country was immune to the threat of North Korea. She asked Russia and other countries who say the United States should stop intimidating North Korea, to mind their words.
- Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative candidate in Iran’s presidential election, addressed supporters at a packed rally in Tehran on Tuesday. Raisi was accompanied on stage by Tehran’s Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf who dropped out of the race to support the hard-liner on Monday. Raisi is believed to be the favourite of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but it’s unclear whether he will be able to unseat the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani.
- A minor fire broke at the Terminal 2 of Singapore’s Changi Airport on Tuesday causing the closure of the Terminal resulting in long delays. The passengers were moved to another terminal and several flights were also curtailed due to the blaze that was doused off within minutes by the fire-fighters. Initial investigations suggest that the fire broke out in a room containing air conditioning equipment.
