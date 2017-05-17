LIVE TV
  Bengaluru Wrap — P Chidambaram defends case in Karnataka HC; soon tennis courts for the disabled & more

Bengaluru Wrap — P Chidambaram defends case in Karnataka HC; soon tennis courts for the disabled & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 May 2017 12:53 PM

  • Congress leader and ex-union finance minister P Chidambaram appeared to argue a case in the Karnataka High Court but evaded questions on CBI raids at his and his son Karti’s residences and offices across the country.

  • A recent audit report of the BBMP’s chief accounts office seems to have opened a mega scam. It reveals that huge money was siphoned off in chief accounts office ignoring documentation norms.

  • To encourage commuters to walk to and from Namma Metro stations to their houses or offices, the BBMP plans to construct footpaths running to over 98km from 25 stations.

  • Bengaluru-based Astha Foundation aims to establish a concrete wheelchair tennis training facility in the city by the end of 2018. It will be set up at either Kanakpura Road or the Myusru Road.

  • The construction of the skywalk that will connect the National War Memorial and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has commenced and will be over in 90 days.

First Published | 17 May 2017 12:53 PM
Read News On:

Astha Foundation

CBI raids

Myusru Road

Namma Metro stations

National War Memorial

tennis courts

wheelchair tennis training facility

