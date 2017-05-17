Bengaluru Wrap — P Chidambaram defends case in Karnataka HC; soon tennis courts for the disabled & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
17 May 2017
12:53 PM
- Congress leader and ex-union finance minister P Chidambaram appeared to argue a case in the Karnataka High Court but evaded questions on CBI raids at his and his son Karti’s residences and offices across the country.
- A recent audit report of the BBMP’s chief accounts office seems to have opened a mega scam. It reveals that huge money was siphoned off in chief accounts office ignoring documentation norms.
- To encourage commuters to walk to and from Namma Metro stations to their houses or offices, the BBMP plans to construct footpaths running to over 98km from 25 stations.
- Bengaluru-based Astha Foundation aims to establish a concrete wheelchair tennis training facility in the city by the end of 2018. It will be set up at either Kanakpura Road or the Myusru Road.
- The construction of the skywalk that will connect the National War Memorial and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has commenced and will be over in 90 days.
First Published
|
17 May 2017
12:53 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party