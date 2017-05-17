LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Kolkata Wrap — School principals back language move; auto drivers agitate at Jadavpur University & more

Kolkata Wrap — School principals back language move; auto drivers agitate at Jadavpur University & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 May 2017 12:54 PM

  • School principals backed the state government’s proposal to make Bengali compulsory but asked not to apply the three language rule all the way till class 10th.

  • Water supply in areas near Nabanna has been disrupted since Tuesday morning. The joints in pipelines burst due to faulty installation, creating a water crisis.

  • The Calcutta high court is set to hear a petition asking for the suspension of results in 3 municipalities and conducting fresh polls there amid allegations of electoral malpractices.

  • Fire at the 11-storey Kohinoor building on Park Street on Tuesday created panic among the occupants. The fire lasted for half an hour and was ignited due to a gas leak at a tea stall on the ground floor.

  • Auto drivers on the Garia-Golpark route blocked the road in front of the Jadavpur University for over an hour on Tuesday after a traffic sergeant fined a driver with Rs 100 for flouting traffic rules.

First Published | 17 May 2017 12:54 PM
Read News On:

11-storey Kohinoor

Garia-Golpark route

three language

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

CNG hiked by 40 paise, PNG by 81 paise in Delhi-NCR

Entertainment

Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy uses biopic to remind people of his achievements

National

Hunger strike by Rewari girls forces Haryana government to issue notification

Sports

Haryana panchayats want Rajiv Gandhi’s name off from stadiums

More Videos

Bengaluru Wrap — P Chidambaram defends case in Karnataka HC; soon tennis courts for the disabled & more

In Your World — Another virus adds to ‘ransomware’ threat; fire at Singapore’s Changi Airport & more

World Crime — Dozens held in Italy in migrant mafia scam; man tries to enter White House premises & more

Crime Wrap — Two Bolivian held in Delhi for possessing cocaine; 2 arrested for running gun factory in Kolkata & more

Metro Wrap — Delhi water crisis to ease by afternoon today; transport strike called off in Tamil Nadu & more

Business Wrap — Govt extends ‘operation clean money’; India invests big in renewable energy & more

Sports Wrap — RPS enters final after beating MI in IPL 2017; Manchester City moves to 3rd place in EPL table & more

IPL 2017: Stoke-less Pune take on Mumbai Indians for spot in final

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.