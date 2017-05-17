Kolkata Wrap — School principals back language move; auto drivers agitate at Jadavpur University & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
17 May 2017
12:54 PM
- School principals backed the state government’s proposal to make Bengali compulsory but asked not to apply the three language rule all the way till class 10th.
- Water supply in areas near Nabanna has been disrupted since Tuesday morning. The joints in pipelines burst due to faulty installation, creating a water crisis.
- The Calcutta high court is set to hear a petition asking for the suspension of results in 3 municipalities and conducting fresh polls there amid allegations of electoral malpractices.
- Fire at the 11-storey Kohinoor building on Park Street on Tuesday created panic among the occupants. The fire lasted for half an hour and was ignited due to a gas leak at a tea stall on the ground floor.
- Auto drivers on the Garia-Golpark route blocked the road in front of the Jadavpur University for over an hour on Tuesday after a traffic sergeant fined a driver with Rs 100 for flouting traffic rules.
First Published
|
17 May 2017
12:54 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party