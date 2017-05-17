IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant seals birth in final, Mumbai Indians rests hope on second Qualifier

After Pune beat Mumbai by 20 runs in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, all eyes are on today’s match where its the clash of titans between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It’s a big game today as the winner will face the looser of first qualifier which was Mumbai Indians on May 19 to make way to the finals of this season.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, who faced a defeat in its last game against Rising Pune Supergiants, will be awaiting the result of today’s game as it will face the winner to make way for the finals.

In its previous game, Mumbai opted to field after winning the toss and managed to restrict Steve Smith’s side for 162 runs for four wickets but couldn’t steal a win from Pune.

Ajinkya Rrahane & Manoj Tiwary were the star performers of Pune with superb knocks of 56 & 58 runs respectively. The Wankhede stadium also witnessed a brilliant show from MS Dhoni’s willow, who played an impressive innings of 40 runs in just 26 balls. Pune has now cleared their way for the finals.

On the other side Rohit Sharma’s army showed a disappointing batting performance and failed to chase the total of 162 runs at their home ground. Pune’s impeccable bowling performance restricted hosts to 142 runs for 9 wickets.

First Published | 17 May 2017 10:33 PM