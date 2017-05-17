LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant seals birth in final, Mumbai Indians rests hope on second Qualifier

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant seals birth in final, Mumbai Indians rests hope on second Qualifier

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 May 2017 10:33 PM

After Pune beat Mumbai by 20 runs in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, all eyes are on today’s match where its the clash of titans between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It’s a big game today as the winner will face the looser of first qualifier which was Mumbai Indians on May 19 to make way to the finals of this season.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, who faced a defeat in its last game against Rising Pune Supergiants, will be awaiting the result of today’s game as it will face the winner to make way for the finals.

In its previous game, Mumbai opted to field after winning the toss and managed to restrict Steve Smith’s side for 162 runs for four wickets but couldn’t steal a win from Pune.

Ajinkya Rrahane & Manoj Tiwary were the star performers of Pune with superb knocks of 56 & 58 runs respectively. The Wankhede stadium also witnessed a brilliant show from MS Dhoni’s willow, who played an impressive innings of 40 runs in just 26 balls. Pune has now cleared their way for the finals.

On the other side Rohit Sharma’s army showed a disappointing batting performance and failed to chase the total of 162 runs at their home ground. Pune’s impeccable bowling performance restricted hosts to 142 runs for 9 wickets.

First Published | 17 May 2017 10:33 PM
Read News On:

Ajinkya Rrahane

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Apple begins production of iPhone SE model in India

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone raises temperature in Cannes ahead of film festival

National

Sharad Pawar declines Sonia’s offer to be presidential candidate, says NCP

Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid looking to edge Barcelona out in title race

More Videos

Kolkata Wrap — School principals back language move; auto drivers agitate at Jadavpur University & more

Bengaluru Wrap — P Chidambaram defends case in Karnataka HC; soon tennis courts for the disabled & more

In Your World — Another virus adds to ‘ransomware’ threat; fire at Singapore’s Changi Airport & more

World Crime — Dozens held in Italy in migrant mafia scam; man tries to enter White House premises & more

Crime Wrap — Two Bolivian held in Delhi for possessing cocaine; 2 arrested for running gun factory in Kolkata & more

Metro Wrap — Delhi water crisis to ease by afternoon today; transport strike called off in Tamil Nadu & more

Business Wrap — Govt extends ‘operation clean money’; India invests big in renewable energy & more

Sports Wrap — RPS enters final after beating MI in IPL 2017; Manchester City moves to 3rd place in EPL table & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.