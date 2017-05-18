Top 10 stories from India’s five metros

Delhi:The Anand Vihar railway station has been ranked fifth cleanest among the A1 category stations surveyed in the latest Swachh Railway Report.

Chennai: Union government’s scheme Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All to cut down the power bills, had a soft launch in Chennai.

Kolkata: Mayor Sovan Chatterjee is now planning to build a flyover cutting through the heart of East Kolkata Wetlands.

Mumbai: As construction work for Mumbai’s Metro-III commences today, the traffic police have issued diversions and curbs across the city.

Bengaluru: Apple will begin full-scale production of `Made in India’ iPhones coming out of a factory in Bengaluru later this year as it awaits more clarity on the GST rollout.

Delhi: Delhi got its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The Delhi Government under a Corporate Social Responsibility made the task happen.

Chennai: The new underground stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail has suffered technical glitches, much to the disappointment of commuters.

Kolkata: The National Green Tribunal directed the state pollution control board to carry out surprise checks on cruise vessels operating in the Sunderbans.

Mumbai: According to government data Maharashtra has reported 852 farmer suicides in the 4 months between January and April this year.

Bengaluru: Heavy spells of rain led to power cuts for a long duration in many areas of the city. The power cut was caused after two high-voltage transformers blew up at the Hoodi dispatch centre.

First Published | 18 May 2017 9:51 AM