LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Top 10 stories from India’s five metros

Top 10 stories from India’s five metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 May 2017 9:51 AM

Delhi:The Anand Vihar railway station has been ranked fifth cleanest among the A1 category stations surveyed in the latest Swachh Railway Report.

Chennai: Union government’s scheme Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All to cut down the power bills, had a soft launch in Chennai.

Kolkata: Mayor Sovan Chatterjee is now planning to build a flyover cutting through the heart of East Kolkata Wetlands.

Mumbai: As construction work for Mumbai’s Metro-III commences today, the traffic police have issued diversions and curbs across the city.

Bengaluru: Apple will begin full-scale production of `Made in India’ iPhones coming out of a factory in Bengaluru later this year as it awaits more clarity on the GST rollout.

Delhi: Delhi got its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The Delhi Government under a Corporate Social Responsibility made the task happen.

Chennai: The new underground stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail has suffered technical glitches, much to the disappointment of commuters.

Kolkata: The National Green Tribunal directed the state pollution control board to carry out surprise checks on cruise vessels operating in the Sunderbans.

Mumbai: According to government data Maharashtra has reported 852 farmer suicides in the 4 months between January and April this year.

Bengaluru: Heavy spells of rain led to power cuts for a long duration in many areas of the city. The power cut was caused after two high-voltage transformers blew up at the Hoodi dispatch centre.

First Published | 18 May 2017 9:51 AM
Read News On:

GST rollout

Hoodi

Unnat Jeevan

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

US stocks sink as Donald Trump worries trigger risk aversion

Entertainment

Bollywood’s ‘darling mom’, Reema Lagoo passes away at 59

National

When did you last visit CM office: Kapil Mishra asks Arvind Kejriwal

Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid looking to edge Barcelona out in title race

More Videos

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant seals birth in final, Mumbai Indians rests hope on second Qualifier

Kolkata Wrap — School principals back language move; auto drivers agitate at Jadavpur University & more

Bengaluru Wrap — P Chidambaram defends case in Karnataka HC; soon tennis courts for the disabled & more

In Your World — Another virus adds to ‘ransomware’ threat; fire at Singapore’s Changi Airport & more

World Crime — Dozens held in Italy in migrant mafia scam; man tries to enter White House premises & more

Crime Wrap — Two Bolivian held in Delhi for possessing cocaine; 2 arrested for running gun factory in Kolkata & more

Metro Wrap — Delhi water crisis to ease by afternoon today; transport strike called off in Tamil Nadu & more

Business Wrap — Govt extends ‘operation clean money’; India invests big in renewable energy & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.