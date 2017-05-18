LIVE TV
Watch Top 5 stories from the World of Business

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 May 2017 10:23 AM

The 2-day GST meet in Srinagar begins today amid a backdrop of violence that has marred the Valley over the last year. The meet is as much a path-breaking economic reform as a political message to those who upset the
peace in the region. It’s an acknowledgement that the reality of Kashmir is many-layered and cannot be decided by street violence alone. This is the 14th and final meet of the council before the roll-out of GST from july 1.

India hopes to expand its nuclear power capacity to 7000 megawatts up from its current 6,780 megawatts, with a quantum leap of Rs 70,000 crores in domestic orders for manufacturing. The government has planned ten atomic
power plants which are expected to create 33,400 jobs in the country, giving the make in Inida project a major boost.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has shot notices to pharma firms that have launched combination drugs without its prior approval. 201 combination drugs have been launched since 2013 by 66 pharma companies without the authority’s prior approval.

The Paytm Payments Bank is set to start operations from May 23. The company has secured final approval from the RBI. Under the Payments bank license, the existing wallet users will be transferred to the payments bank unless the users notify otherwise. The amount can be transferred to the users bank account after he or she provides his or her bank detals.

Tamil Nadu IT professionals may soon mobilise to form the country’s first IT union. So far, the Forum for IT Employees, Tamil Nadu, has signed up more than hundred members, while many others are reluctant to join as they fear their bosses may disapprove. The mobilisation for a union comes comes a week after layoffs at Cognizant.

First Published | 18 May 2017 10:23 AM
