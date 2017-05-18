Sports Wrap – KKR beat MI in 2nd IPL qualifier; Angelique Kerber goes down to Anett Kontaveit & more

The Kolkata Knight Riders registered an easy seven-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. KKR will now face the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier, while the Sunrisers have been eliminated.

Cricketer Suresh Raina launched the Gracia Raina Foundation with wife Priyanka Choudhary Raina in New Delhi. The foundation, named after Raina’s daughter Gracia, is dedicated to aid underprivileged mothers and children

across the country.

A second string Manchester United outfit was held to a stalemate by Southampton on Wednesday as the latter missed a crucial penalty kick in the English Premier League.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the ATP Rome Masters on Wednesday as compatriot Nicolas Almagro retired due to injury in the first set. Meanwhile, Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro scored a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Brit Kyle Edmund to make Round 3.

Top seed Angelique Kerber of Germany suffered a shock defeat in the Internazionali BNL D’Italia second round going down 4-6, 0-6 to World No 68 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

First Published | 18 May 2017 10:23 AM