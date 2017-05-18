LIVE TV
Crime Watch — Top 5 stories from India’s metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 May 2017 12:54 PM

Delhi: A 17-year-old boy went on a revenge spree and killed his attackers in West Delhi’s Khyala area. He was stabbed a year ago for standing up to youth harassing his sister.

Mumbai: A man has been arrested by the police for pick-pocketing a woman on a bus in Desai area of Mumbai. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera.

Chennai: A Special Sub-Inspector of Police has been arrested on charges of possessing marijuana at his residence in the police quarters in Royapuram. The accused is also facing criminal charges.

Hyderabad: Police cracked a woman abduction case at Amberpet after a crucial lead came to them in the form of a CCTV footage. The woman was kidnapped near her home.

Mumbai: A private firm and its five directors have been booked in Rs 290 crore cheating case. The company might have floated a bogus front to transfer the money.

