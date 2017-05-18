LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. NewsX brings to you Top 5 stories from across the World

NewsX brings to you Top 5 stories from across the World

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 May 2017 2:32 PM

China has deployed rocket-launchers on Fiery Cross Reef, a disputed reef in the South China Sea region reportedly to ward-off military combat divers from Vietnam. The Fiery Cross Reef is situated on the Spartly Islands in the
South China Sea, where the Asian economic giant has been carrying out extensive land reclamation work over the years. However, China said that the military installations will not exceed its necessary defence requirements.

The Turkish government and Washington local officials traded blame on Wednesday for violence outside the Turkey’s embassy, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security staff broke up an anti-government protest. The
protesters were chanting anti-Erdogan slogans as he entered the embassy on Tuesday after meeting with President Donald Trump, Turkey’s official news agency reported.

Chelsea Manning, an intelligence analyst posted in Iraq a few years ago, was released on Wednesday after she spent seven years in prison for furnishing highly classified information of the United States to WikiLeaks. Manning,
who was found guilty and convicted by a U.S court-martial in 2013, had leaked around 7,00,000 documents and other key articles related to U.S diplomacy and defence to WikiLeaks.

NATO’s military committee head General Petr Pavel has said that it is time to consider joining actively the United States-led coalition battling with the Islamic State terror group in Syria and Iraq. NATO said that this issue
will be on top of its agenda when the 28 member states hold a meet next week in Brussels. U.S President Donald Trump has said in the past that the alliance needed to play a greater role in its war against terror.

Supporters of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and his hard-line rival Ebrahim Raisi gathered on the streets of Tehran in the final hours of campaigns in the Iranian presidential election on Wednesday evening. Rouhani, a moderate, is seeking re-election in a vote that will largely serve as a referendum on his outreach to the West, which culminated in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

First Published | 18 May 2017 2:32 PM
Read News On:

General Petr Pavel

rocket-launchers

Spartly Islands

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Zomato hacked! Data of 17 million users stolen

Entertainment

Theatre not a stamp of a better actor, says Saurabh Shukla

National

14th GST council meet underway in Srinagar

Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid looking to edge Barcelona out in title race

More Videos

Crime Watch — Top 5 stories from India’s metros

Sports Wrap — KKR beat MI in 2nd IPL qualifier; Angelique Kerber goes down to Anett Kontaveit & more

Watch Top 5 stories from the World of Business

Top 10 stories from India’s five metros

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant seals berth in final; Mumbai Indians rests hope on second Qualifier

Kolkata Wrap — School principals back language move; auto drivers agitate at Jadavpur University & more

Bengaluru Wrap — P Chidambaram defends case in Karnataka HC; soon tennis courts for the disabled & more

In Your World — Another virus adds to ‘ransomware’ threat; fire at Singapore’s Changi Airport & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.