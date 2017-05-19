LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sports Wrap — India retains top place in ICC Test rankings; Tottenham hammer Foxes 6-1 in EPL & more

Sports Wrap — India retains top place in ICC Test rankings; Tottenham hammer Foxes 6-1 in EPL & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 May 2017 11:00 AM

  • India has retained their top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings gaining a point to be at 123. South Africa follows India closely at the second place with 117 points.

  • Wicket-keeping batsman Dinesh Karthik was named as the replacement of injured batsman Manish Pandey to play in the ICC Champions Trophy in England next month.

  • Harry Kane blasted four past Leicester City on Thursday to help Tottenham Hotspur register an emphatic 6-1 win in the English Premier League. The Spurs are poised to finish second this season.

  • World No 2 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic edged Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to enter the last eight of the ATP Rome Masters on Thursday. Rafael Nadal of Spain also scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over American Jack Sock.

  • Venus Williams of the United States defeated Briton Johanna Konta 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in Rome on Thursday to move into the last eight of the Italian Open. Williams will take on Spaniard Garbine Muguruza after she beat Julia Gorges of Germany 7-5, 6-4.

First Published | 19 May 2017 11:00 AM
Read News On:

ATP Rome Masters

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

GST rates decided on 1,211 items, except gold

Entertainment

At fan meet, superstar Rajinikanth hints at political plunge

National

Kapil Mishra expose 3.0 — Takes a dig at Kejriwal; says videos circulated by AAP leaders false

Sports

Tottenham registers emphatic 6-1 victory over Leicester City

More Videos

World Crime — Car rams into pedestrians at NY’s Times Square; over 3,000 escape Makala Jail in DR Congo & more

Business Wrap — 1st day of 14th GST council meet; train tickets to get costlier, railways to impose safety cess & more

Metro Wrap — Water shortage in Delhi as Haryana fails to keep promise; passengers protest at Kolkata Airport & more

IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in rain-interrupted eliminator clash

NewsX brings to you Top 5 stories from across the World

Crime Watch — Top 5 stories from India’s metros

Sports Wrap — KKR beat MI in 2nd IPL qualifier; Angelique Kerber goes down to Anett Kontaveit & more

Watch Top 5 stories from the World of Business

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.