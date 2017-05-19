Sports Wrap — India retains top place in ICC Test rankings; Tottenham hammer Foxes 6-1 in EPL & more

India has retained their top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings gaining a point to be at 123. South Africa follows India closely at the second place with 117 points.

Wicket-keeping batsman Dinesh Karthik was named as the replacement of injured batsman Manish Pandey to play in the ICC Champions Trophy in England next month.

Harry Kane blasted four past Leicester City on Thursday to help Tottenham Hotspur register an emphatic 6-1 win in the English Premier League. The Spurs are poised to finish second this season.

World No 2 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic edged Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to enter the last eight of the ATP Rome Masters on Thursday. Rafael Nadal of Spain also scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over American Jack Sock.

Venus Williams of the United States defeated Briton Johanna Konta 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in Rome on Thursday to move into the last eight of the Italian Open. Williams will take on Spaniard Garbine Muguruza after she beat Julia Gorges of Germany 7-5, 6-4.

First Published | 19 May 2017 11:00 AM