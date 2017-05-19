Sports Wrap — India retains top place in ICC Test rankings; Tottenham hammer Foxes 6-1 in EPL & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
19 May 2017
11:00 AM
- India has retained their top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings gaining a point to be at 123. South Africa follows India closely at the second place with 117 points.
- Wicket-keeping batsman Dinesh Karthik was named as the replacement of injured batsman Manish Pandey to play in the ICC Champions Trophy in England next month.
- Harry Kane blasted four past Leicester City on Thursday to help Tottenham Hotspur register an emphatic 6-1 win in the English Premier League. The Spurs are poised to finish second this season.
- World No 2 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic edged Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to enter the last eight of the ATP Rome Masters on Thursday. Rafael Nadal of Spain also scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over American Jack Sock.
- Venus Williams of the United States defeated Briton Johanna Konta 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in Rome on Thursday to move into the last eight of the Italian Open. Williams will take on Spaniard Garbine Muguruza after she beat Julia Gorges of Germany 7-5, 6-4.
First Published
|
19 May 2017
11:00 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party