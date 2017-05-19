LIVE TV
  Metro Wrap — Water shortage in Delhi as Haryana fails to keep promise; passengers protest at Kolkata Airport & more

Metro Wrap — Water shortage in Delhi as Haryana fails to keep promise; passengers protest at Kolkata Airport & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 May 2017 11:00 AM

  • DELHI: Water shortage continued in Delhi on Thursday, as Haryana didn’t release the promised quantity of 200 cusecs water to the national capital.

  • MUMBAI: The student elections are making a comeback in the Mumbai University 22 years after they were discontinued. The youth wings of political parties have stepped up their presence across campuses.

  • CHENNAI: An Australian Border Force vessel has visited India for the first time in a bid to strengthen maritime ties with India.

  • KOLKATA: Trolley trouble resurfaced at the Kolkata airport, sparking angry protests by passengers who had to tow their luggage.

  • BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal has told the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board that closure notices to polluting industries is not enough. The board must ensure the units are closed.

  • DELHI: The NDMC is likely to stop picking up unsegregated waste from households from June 5. Only wet waste kept in green dustbins and dry waste kept in blue ones would be collected.

  • MUMBAI: The much-awaited water transport project along Mumbai’s west coast has hit an environmental hurdle as it would result in destruction of mangroves.

  • BENGALURU: Bengaluru suffered a major power outrage on Thursday as the Hoodi power station blew up again. Parts of the city witnessed power cuts for as long as 8 hours.

  • KOLKATA: There has been an exchange of gunfire between security personnel and the poachers at the Gorumara national park as the poachers have been killing Rhinos for their horns.

  • CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed its hottest day in 3 years at 43.6 degree Celsius on Thursday as the heatwave is intensifying and threatening to create new records.

First Published | 19 May 2017 11:00 AM
Read News On:

Australian Border Force vessel

Gorumara National Park

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board

Rhinos

