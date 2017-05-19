Metro Wrap — Water shortage in Delhi as Haryana fails to keep promise; passengers protest at Kolkata Airport & more

DELHI: Water shortage continued in Delhi on Thursday, as Haryana didn’t release the promised quantity of 200 cusecs water to the national capital.

19 May 2017