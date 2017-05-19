LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. World Crime — Car rams into pedestrians at NY’s Times Square; over 3,000 escape Makala Jail in DR Congo & more

World Crime — Car rams into pedestrians at NY’s Times Square; over 3,000 escape Makala Jail in DR Congo & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 May 2017 11:26 AM

  • A man drove his car at high speed onto a pavement in New York’s Times Square on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring 22 other people. The accused has been arrested.

  • More than 3,000 prisoners are believed to have escaped from the main prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dozens of people have been killed during the attack on Makala prison.

  • A teenager from Guinea in West Africa has escaped from an Australian house, where she was allegedly held as a sex slave. She was brought there by a man who offered her work as a cleaner.

  • Rolf Harris will be released from prison on Friday and is due to appear in person at his indecent assault trial next week. He is being tried at Southwark Crown Court for assault against three teenagers between 1971 and 1983.

  • Authorities have indicted 25 people on drug and conspiracy charges as part of a coded operation in Memphis, United States. The accused are charged with selling heroin and other drugs by using the Postal Service.

First Published | 19 May 2017 11:26 AM
Read News On:

Makala prison

Memphis

Postal Service

prisoners escape Makala Jail

Southwark Crown Court

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

GST rates decided on 1,211 items, except gold

Entertainment

‘Who has a bigger d**k – Rock or Zac Efron?’ Here’s Priyanka Chopra’s reaction

National

AAP crisis: Satyendra Jain files criminal defamation case against Kapil Mishra

Sports

IPL 2017, Qualifier 2, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders clash at crossroad to final

More Videos

Business Wrap — 1st day of 14th GST council meet; train tickets to get costlier, railways to impose safety cess & more

Sports Wrap — India retains top place in ICC Test rankings; Tottenham hammer Foxes 6-1 in EPL & more

Metro Wrap — Water shortage in Delhi as Haryana fails to keep promise; passengers protest at Kolkata Airport & more

IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in rain-interrupted eliminator clash

NewsX brings to you Top 5 stories from across the World

Crime Watch — Top 5 stories from India’s metros

Sports Wrap — KKR beat MI in 2nd IPL qualifier; Angelique Kerber goes down to Anett Kontaveit & more

Watch Top 5 stories from the World of Business

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.