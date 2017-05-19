World Crime — Car rams into pedestrians at NY’s Times Square; over 3,000 escape Makala Jail in DR Congo & more

A man drove his car at high speed onto a pavement in New York’s Times Square on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring 22 other people. The accused has been arrested.

More than 3,000 prisoners are believed to have escaped from the main prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dozens of people have been killed during the attack on Makala prison.

A teenager from Guinea in West Africa has escaped from an Australian house, where she was allegedly held as a sex slave. She was brought there by a man who offered her work as a cleaner.

Rolf Harris will be released from prison on Friday and is due to appear in person at his indecent assault trial next week. He is being tried at Southwark Crown Court for assault against three teenagers between 1971 and 1983.

Authorities have indicted 25 people on drug and conspiracy charges as part of a coded operation in Memphis, United States. The accused are charged with selling heroin and other drugs by using the Postal Service.

First Published | 19 May 2017 11:26 AM