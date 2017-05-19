LIVE TV
Crime Wrap – Delhi police busts IPL betting racket; 3 arrested in Kolkata’s New Town molestation case & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 May 2017 4:49 PM

  • DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested 4 persons for their alleged involvement in an IPL betting racket in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai. 15 mobile phones, 1 laptop and 1 LED television were seized from the spot.

  • KOLKATA: 3 men were arrested in New Town while a fourth one is being looked out for in connection with molesting and assaulting a woman and thrashing her husband when he protested against it.

  • HYDERABAD: 4 customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were arrested for running a racket of selling duty free foreign liquor bottles, obtained from liquor outlets from outside the airport.

  • DELHI: A 40-year-old man was shot dead by 2 bike-borne men in South West Delhi’s Sagarpur area on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Mansingh, was designated as a troublesome element by the local police.

  • BENGALURU: Top officials of the Bangalore Turf Club were questioned by sleuths of the Karnataka CID over alleged doping of a race horse named Queen Latifah.

First Published | 19 May 2017 4:49 PM
Read News On:

Bangalore Turf Club

foreign liquor bottles

IPL betting racket

Karnataka CID

Mansingh

Sagarpur area

