Crime Wrap – Delhi police busts IPL betting racket; 3 arrested in Kolkata’s New Town molestation case & more
By NewsX Bureau
Updated:
19 May 2017
4:49 PM
- DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested 4 persons for their alleged involvement in an IPL betting racket in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai. 15 mobile phones, 1 laptop and 1 LED television were seized from the spot.
- KOLKATA: 3 men were arrested in New Town while a fourth one is being looked out for in connection with molesting and assaulting a woman and thrashing her husband when he protested against it.
- HYDERABAD: 4 customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were arrested for running a racket of selling duty free foreign liquor bottles, obtained from liquor outlets from outside the airport.
- DELHI: A 40-year-old man was shot dead by 2 bike-borne men in South West Delhi’s Sagarpur area on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Mansingh, was designated as a troublesome element by the local police.
- BENGALURU: Top officials of the Bangalore Turf Club were questioned by sleuths of the Karnataka CID over alleged doping of a race horse named Queen Latifah.
