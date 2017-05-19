LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bengaluru Wrap – NGT hits out at Karnataka government; KIA gets 2 solar projects & more

Bengaluru Wrap – NGT hits out at Karnataka government; KIA gets 2 solar projects & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 May 2017 7:21 PM

  • The NGT ordered Karnataka to immediately shut down 76 highly polluting industries in the vicinity of Bellandur lake. It also made it clear that issuing closure notices was not enough and the government should ensure they are closed.

  • The Karnataka government has sought clearance from the union environment ministry to keep Jog Falls open for visitors all year round. The centre, however, said that it would first conduct a spot inspection.

  • Leading technology firm Bosch has commissioned 2 solar projects for the Kempegowda International Airport. Both projects will jointly reduce carbon emission by 3,625 tonnes per annum.

  • Bengaluru received its highest rainfall of the year, at 102.5mm on Thursday. Nearly 10 trees were uprooted across the city due to the showers and traffic jams became a common sight.

  • The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will witness a clash of titans later tonight as the Kolkata Knight Riders will face the Mumbai Indians in the 2nd qualifier of the IPL to determine who faces the Rising Pune Supergiants in the final on Sunday.

First Published | 19 May 2017 7:21 PM
Read News On:

Jog Falls

union environment ministry

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

GST rates decided on 1,211 items, except gold

Entertainment

I always expect to do a film with Ranbir: Imtiaz Ali

National

Health, education services exempted under GST, says Arun Jaitley

Sports

LIVE Blog — IPL 2017, Qualifier 2, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

More Videos

Kolkata Wrap – WB boat tragedy in Ganges; teen found dead in Tiljala Park & more

Socially Online – FB teams up with Major League Baseball; messaging app Telegram makes updates & more

In Your World – 2 Pak officials detained in Kabul; clashes outside Turkish Embassy in US & more

Crime Wrap – Delhi police busts IPL betting racket; 3 arrested in Kolkata’s New Town molestation case & more

World Crime — Car rams into pedestrians at NY’s Times Square; over 3,000 escape Makala Jail in DR Congo & more

Business Wrap — 1st day of 14th GST council meet; train tickets to get costlier, railways to impose safety cess & more

Sports Wrap — India retains top place in ICC Test rankings; Tottenham hammer Foxes 6-1 in EPL & more

Metro Wrap — Water shortage in Delhi as Haryana fails to keep promise; passengers protest at Kolkata Airport & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.