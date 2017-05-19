Bengaluru Wrap – NGT hits out at Karnataka government; KIA gets 2 solar projects & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
19 May 2017
7:21 PM
- The NGT ordered Karnataka to immediately shut down 76 highly polluting industries in the vicinity of Bellandur lake. It also made it clear that issuing closure notices was not enough and the government should ensure they are closed.
- The Karnataka government has sought clearance from the union environment ministry to keep Jog Falls open for visitors all year round. The centre, however, said that it would first conduct a spot inspection.
- Leading technology firm Bosch has commissioned 2 solar projects for the Kempegowda International Airport. Both projects will jointly reduce carbon emission by 3,625 tonnes per annum.
- Bengaluru received its highest rainfall of the year, at 102.5mm on Thursday. Nearly 10 trees were uprooted across the city due to the showers and traffic jams became a common sight.
- The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will witness a clash of titans later tonight as the Kolkata Knight Riders will face the Mumbai Indians in the 2nd qualifier of the IPL to determine who faces the Rising Pune Supergiants in the final on Sunday.
